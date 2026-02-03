Emiliano Grillo, Chandler Blanchet, Doug Ghim Join Leading Lifestyle Apparel Brand

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BYLT, the premium lifestyle apparel brand built for active achievers, today announced new partnerships with PGA TOUR professionals Emiliano Grillo, Chandler Blanchet, and Doug Ghim, further strengthening the brand's growing presence in professional golf and performance-driven sport.

The partnership includes season-long wear of BYLT apparel during the 2026 PGA season, alongside appearances in brand campaigns and select social and media initiatives that showcase BYLT's performance-driven lifestyle.

BYLT TEES UP A POWER PARTNERSHIP WITH THREE PGA TOUR ATHLETES: Emiliano Grillo, Chandler Blanchet, Doug Ghim Join Leading Lifestyle Apparel Brand

"These athletes embody who BYLT is," said Davide Mattucci, BYLT Chief Marketing Officer. "They're disciplined, ambitious, and constantly striving to elevate themselves and their game. Values that align with how our product is built and how our community lives."

BYLT is designed for the way life actually moves - seamlessly from work to play, travel to training, weekdays to weekends. Professional athletes understand this pace better than anyone, and they choose gear that performs wherever the day takes them. With a variety of fits, elevated design, and enhanced proprietary fabrics, BYLT delivers transitional apparel, footwear, and accessories that instill confidence across every opportunity.

Emiliano Grillo, the highest-ranked Argentine golfer in the world, and two-time PGA TOUR winner brings veteran leadership and global recognition to the BYLT roster. Grillo delivered one of the most unforgettable moments of the 2025 PGA TOUR season with a slam-dunk hole-in-one at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

"It's not a coincidence that when I went to BYLT, I started playing better," said Grillo. "I'm more comfortable out there, and that puts me in the right mindset."

Chandler Blanchet enters the partnership at a pivotal moment in his career. After winning the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Blanchet earned his PGA TOUR card for the first time and begins the 2026 season as one of the tour's most promising rookies.

Doug Ghim, a consistent PGA TOUR presence since 2019, rounds out the trio with a reputation built on precision and momentum. A former No. 1-ranked amateur and Ben Hogan Award winner, Ghim continues to establish himself as a formidable competitor at the highest level.

Together, Grillo, Blanchet, and Ghim represent a new chapter for BYLT in professional golf, one rooted in confidence, versatility, and performance without compromise.

About BYLT:

Founded in Orange County in 2016, BYLT redefines everyday wear with elevated essentials rooted in quality and performance-driven design. Created to complement modern lifestyles, each piece transitions seamlessly from morning to night. With more than 10 retail locations nationwide, BYLT continues its mission to elevate every day with undeniable style, endless versatility, and lasting quality. For more information, visit byltbasics.com .

SOURCE BYLT