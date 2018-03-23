BYMA and S&P Dow Jones Indices Sign Index Agreement

"In less than a year, BYMA has incorporated world-class technology, increased its trading volume, and provided global visibility to our local market," said Ernesto Allaria, President, BYMA. "These strategic measures have driven our organization. It is a pleasure today to confirm this agreement with S&P Dow Jones Indices, whereby we join forces in the management of indices (current and future) that will be in line with international standards. This is a testament to our daily efforts to expand the stock market, always striving for excellence."

"It is an honor to welcome BYMA as the newest member of our international securities exchange network which has been at the forefront of index-based innovation, concepts and research for more than 20 years," said Alex Matturri, CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Working alongside our partners, the network serves different regions and asset classes to provide market participants with independent, transparent benchmarks that meet rigorous global standards and implement our partners' distinguished knowledge of their capital markets."

A signing ceremony will take place in Buenos Aires on April 25th. Both Messrs. Allaria and Matturri will be in attendance.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT BYMA

BYMA is the new Stock Exchange in Argentina that intelligently integrates markets and technology in order to transform investment into growth and development.

Integrated under a cutting-edge technological platform and complying with the same quality and security standards of the main markets in the world, BYMA offers organizations, companies and the general public, safe and transparent access to the investment world. BYMA is the evolution of the Argentine capital market. It combines liquidity, knowledge and professionalism to face the challenges and demands of the actual world, turning investment into work and development for the country.

BYMA holds all the steps of the Argentine Capital Market industry, through a vertical integration that includes listing, trading, registration, settlement, safekeeping with central depository, payment of debts, access to holdings, and other pre- and post-trade services. For more information, visit www.byma.com.ar.

