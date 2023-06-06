BYND ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Beyond Meat, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: May 5, 2020 to October 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 10, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the Company's ability to produce plant-based meats at scale. Specifically, defendants repeatedly assured investors that Beyond Meat conducted "extensive testing" to "ensure manufacturability" of its plant-based meat products at commercial scale, and touted the success of the Company's product tests with its large-scale partnerships as "very positive." Further, defendants blamed any delays in launching these large-scale partnerships on Covid-19.

