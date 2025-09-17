Bynder debuts its Agentic AI platform for enterprise brands looking to automate and orchestrate content operations at scale

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bynder, a global leader in AI-powered enterprise DAM, has announced today the availability of its new Agentic AI platform at its flagship customer event, Bynder Connect.

The new Agentic AI platform represents the next evolution of AI within the DAM ecosystem, building upon the success of Bynder's AI Agents , which launched earlier this year. The agentic platform further extends the capabilities of the company's industry-leading AI-powered DAM, which serves as a foundational system of record for all digital content and is delivering unprecedented value by transforming marketing operations, optimizing budgets, augmenting workforces, and powering smarter automation.

Released earlier this year, Bynder's AI Agents are LLM-driven, goal-oriented, semi-autonomous agents that understand both user intent and content context, operating securely within Bynder's DAM. Asset enrichment, transformation, and governance tasks can be executed at scale, supporting content creation, adaptation, and localization to help teams focus on high-value work. Human-in-the-loop workflows provide oversight and control to ensure asset quality and brand compliance.

Bob Hickey, CEO at Bynder, comments: "Content is the foundation of every strategic initiative. Our top customers leverage the Bynder platform as a system of record to deliver exceptional content experiences and exceed their business goals. This new era of AI-powered content performance demands scale, speed, and personalization. Our Agentic platform is delivering new levels of productivity gains, financial return, optimized budgets and augmenting workforces. Our commitment to collaboration with our customers and partners has never been stronger."

Early adopters of Bynder's agentic platform are experiencing improved business outcomes and higher levels of ROI:

Product / Service launches: Reduced time to market and faster revenue realization for new offerings and new markets by automating content workflows across geographically dispersed teams.

Hyper-personalization at scale: Micro-targeting with content variations and derivatives addressing every customer segment and channel.

Brand refreshes: Successful brand refreshes by quickly and easily adapting, enriching and delivering thousands of purpose-built assets globally.

Supply chain content management: Gaining control over vast amounts of product information, compliance documents, and marketing assets across global supply chains.

Content governance and compliance: Identifying content usage across all internal and external channels, such as old, expired or unauthorized assets, illegal use of product images or logos by third parties, and measuring asset reach & ROI.

Bynder's new Agentic Platform enables unmatched levels of efficiency and productivity, automating complex, multi-step workflows, while optimizing and guiding content operations. Teams can configure and deploy an unlimited number of agents, tailored to their unique business needs. Agent tasks can be directed with prompts, which allows organizations to align agent outputs with their specific business requirements, such as adhering to industry-specific terminology, using the correct brand tone of voice, or complying with regulatory or legal standards. The prompts are created using natural language (no code required), reducing the need for specialized skills development and enabling faster onboarding and value realization.

Human oversight is ensured via the AI Control Center, which gives users visibility and control over AI-generated output. The agentic platform is open and composable, enabling agent-to-agent interactions across the martech ecosystem, improving downstream systems like PIM for product syndication, CMS for online digital experiences, and CDP for content personalization.

For more information on Bynder's Agentic AI platform, please visit https://www.bynder.com/en/products/ai-agents/ .

SOURCE Bynder