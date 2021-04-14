ByNext Acquires Madame Paulette, the Premier Couture Cleaning and Care Company Worldwide

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ByNext is pleased to announce that it has acquired the rights to Madame Paulette, the premier luxury cleaning and restoration specialist for bridal wear, designer apparel and couture fashion, serving the affluent to wealthy community in the New York Metro area, as well as other markets.

The move is ByNext's second acquisition of 2021 and further reinforces its direction towards establishing itself as a global leader in the tech-enabled, home services space.

Kam Saifi, CEO of ByNext, comments on the acquisition:

"Madame Paulette has been differentiated in the cleaning industry by client trust, their expertise and exceptional customer focus. They have over the years developed superb garment care, dry cleaning and interior cleaning know-how and best practices that can be leveraged to reach a larger market once integrated onto the ByNext tech platform. We will utilize Madame Paulette's prestigious identity to grow and strengthen ByNext's luxury home services line.

Madame Paulette's current business has great operating margins and will be accretive to ByNext. We are confident we can further improve the economics of this acquisition once we complete the tech and operation integration over the next few months. Onboarding Madame Paulette customers on ByNext's digital platform will increase efficiencies and provide an overall better experience."

ByNext's luxury services will continue to remain under the Madame Paulette brand, while being entirely aligned with the ByNext brand as a cohesive platform for all clothing and premise cleaning and care services.

Laura Ahrem, Managing Director of Madame Paulette, said:

"My family started Madame Paulette over 60 years ago, having built a phenomenal reputation as the finest custom couture cleaner in the world. We've established relationships with and served an extensive list of the who's who of the fashion, bridal, and entertainment industries, including some of the top designer, luxury apparel houses and high-profile VIPs. Madame Paulette's craftsmen and artisans are recruited from all over the globe. Whether it be to work on a former First Lady's wedding gown hours before walking down the aisle or restoring a vintage Louis XVI chair, we have done it all.

We are delighted that ByNext will integrate its infrastructure and technology to propel the Madame Paulette brand beyond the market my family created. In a short amount of time since their inception, ByNext has demonstrated an undisputed track record in our industry. We value their long term strategic thinking, introduction of technology to our customers, and look forward to seeing the potential of Madame Paulette realized all over the world."

Ahrem has been an integral part of assisting with the transition and will continue to advise ByNext in areas of growth and quality control.

Together, ByNext and Madame Paulette have substantial customer reach, sales and marketing channels and brand-recognition, which allows the opportunity for better serving their customers, cross-selling and increased revenue. Madame Paulette's high-touch services are complementary to ByNext's core business, and meets the needs of today's affluent customers who are looking for an elevated experience.

"The ByNext acquisition of Madame Paulette will bring the new generation of tech-savvy consumers, who are fueling the trend for high-touch personal services, an unprecedented access to the nation's leading perfectionist of couture and interior cleaning through its technology and service. With its extensive portfolio of services, I believe ByNext will be able to take the Madame Paulette brand to the 'Next' level and offer a value proposition for customers that has been unmatched in our industry." – Savannah Engel, Marketing Executive and long-time customer.

"Madame Paulette specializes in couture bridal gown cleaning, finishing, tailoring, restoration and preservation. The only establishment I can trust to maintain, renew, and preserve my bridal collection is Madame Paulette." – Vera Wang

About ByNext

ByNext is the leading tech-based, omni-channel clothing and premise cleaning and care provider, offering sustainable value chain and exclusively environmentally-friendly dry cleaning, laundry, residential home cleaning and other complementary services for individuals and businesses. For more information, please visit: http://www.bynext.co

About Madame Paulette

Madame Paulette is the premier luxury cleaning and restoration specialist for bridal wear, designer apparel, high-end couture, vintage restoration, tailoring, alterations and specialty services for over 60 years, serving the affluent to wealthy community in the New York Metro area, as well as other markets.

