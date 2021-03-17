ByNext Acquires WashBox to Accelerate Expansion Into Los Angeles Market

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ByNext, the leading technology-enabled home services company, providing eco-friendly laundry, dry cleaning and residential home cleaning, today announced that it has acquired WashBox, a Los Angeles-based laundry and dry cleaning delivery company.

The WashBox acquisition will accelerate ByNext's expansion into a new market and solidify its position as a national leader in the home services space.

"We are executing our omni-channel, omni-service business model for rapid expansion to become the single-source provider in garment and premise cleaning for homes and small businesses. To achieve our goal, we plan to grow both organically and through acquisition. The acquisition of WashBox and its integration onto our powerful technology platform expedites a strategic move to the West Coast and opportunity to scale," said Kam Saifi, ByNext CEO. "WashBox is vertically integrated with lockers in over 500 buildings. This will give ByNext a quick jumpstart in penetrating L.A. and the Southern California markets. Additionally, we're thrilled to have Shay Kalmanovich, the current CEO WashBox, join the ByNext team. Shay brings a wealth of experience with him and will lead our growth efforts on the West Coast."

Soon WashBox customers will be able to use the intuitive ByNext app to track their laundry and dry cleaning orders as it's taken for cleaning and receive real-time notification when ready for pickup.

"In order to deliver our high-quality and eco-friendly services, we needed a platform behind us to grow and help achieve our goals. Not only does ByNext have the technology to get us there, but their management's proven track record and business model, especially in the New York Metro Area market where they've mastered, will completely set us over the top. We're excited that our users in Los Angeles and the surrounding metropolitan areas will get to experience this much-needed value add in their everyday lives." said Shay Kalmanovich, WashBox CEO.

Kalmanovich will assume the position of VP and General Manager of West Coast at ByNext, with an initial focus on growth in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. ByNext plans to leverage WashBox's expertise in locker pickup and delivery, and introduce the model into its existing and future service areas, expanding their omni-channel reach. The setup will provide more convenient options for customers to use their services and build route efficiencies.

"From the outset of our partnership in 2016, WashBox has provided our residents with free pickup and delivery on a wide range of services including dry cleaning, laundered shirts, and wash & fold laundry, facilitated through their unique locker system. This contactless solution has been prevalent during the COVID-19 outbreak, as cleaning services are more important now than ever before. The ByNext technology platform and their know-how will enable WashBox to scale its operation in both lockers and online pickup and delivery services. I'm confident that as post-pandemic recovery in L.A. finally begins and we start getting back to our routines, the combination of both capabilities is a game-changer to have a go-to service provider like ByNext at our properties," said Thomas Vriens of GHP Management Corporation.

About ByNext

ByNext, a 2020 merger between NextCleaners (founded in 2011) and Cleanly (founded in 2014), launched in the New York Metropolitan Area, by a group of serial entrepreneurs with successful track records in technology, operations management and finance. The company is the leading tech-based, omni-channel clothing and premise cleaning and care provider, offering sustainable value chain and exclusively environmentally-friendly dry cleaning, laundry, residential home cleaning and other complementary services for individuals and businesses. Since its inception, the company has serviced more than 300 thousand retail customers, delivered approximately 20 million orders, dry cleaned over 60 million garments, processed close to 50 million pounds of laundry, and has an ever-growing portfolio of renowned business customers and partners. ByNext owns and operates 40,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art processing facilities, utilizing GreenEarth™ and wet cleaning solutions. For more information, please visit: http://www.bynext.co

About WashBox

WashBox rebranded in 2009 and introduced the ability for their customers to drop their dirty clothing 24 hours, 7 days a week at any of the company's lockers, strategically installed in residential buildings and communities throughout Los Angeles to assist in automating the pickup and delivery process. Since then, WashBox has rapidly improved their infrastructure, with lockers placed in over 500 buildings, and strengthened their relationship with dozens of property owners and management groups.

