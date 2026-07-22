Bynn Intelligence Ranks #1 in NIST Child Online Safety Evaluation for Ages 13-16

Bynn achieves the highest True Positive Rate and the strongest combined TPR–MAE ranking; the evaluated technology is commercially available through Agemin.com

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bynn Intelligence today announced that its facial age-estimation algorithm, bynn-000, has achieved the No. 1 ranking for True Positive Rate in the Child Online Safety (13–16) category of the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Face Analysis Technology Evaluation for Age Estimation and Verification.

Bynn recorded a True Positive Rate of 72.53%, the highest result listed in the NIST evaluation. The second-ranked submission achieved 64.06%, giving Bynn a lead of 8.47 percentage points.

NIST defines this True Positive Rate as the proportion of subjects aged 13–16 whose age is correctly estimated within the 13–16 band. The metric directly measures an algorithm's ability to recognize adolescents as belonging to the appropriate age category—an increasingly important capability for platforms seeking to create safer and more age-appropriate online experiences.

"Independent evaluation is essential in a field where accuracy can directly affect the safety and digital experiences of young people," said Mikael Hedlöf, CEO at Bynn Intelligence. "Achieving the No. 1 True Positive Rate in NIST's Child Online Safety evaluation represents an important validation of our technology and our mission to help build a safer, more trustworthy internet."

No. 1 TPR combined with top-tier age accuracy

Bynn's performance extends beyond its first-place True Positive Rate.

The algorithm also recorded a Mean Absolute Error of 2.094 years, placing fourth among individual algorithm submissions and third among developers represented at the top of the NIST MAE ranking.

Only ROC (US) and Yoti (GB) achieved slightly lower MAE values, but both performed worse on TRP. Yoti's two algorithm versions ranked second and third among the submissions, while ROC ranked first only in terms of MAE.

When NIST's published TPR and MAE rankings are given equal weight, Bynn achieves the strongest combined placement:

Algorithm MAE rank TPR rank Combined rank sum Bynn-000 4 1 5 Yoti-003 2 4 6 ROC-002 1 7 8 Yoti-002 3 5 8 Innovatrics-002 5 3 8

Note: Lower is better

This makes Bynn the only evaluated submission combining the No. 1 TPR with top-four MAE performance.

"ROC and Yoti have established a high standard in age-estimation accuracy, making Bynn's result particularly meaningful," continued Hedlöf. "Bynn combines near-leading absolute age accuracy with a decisive advantage in correctly identifying the 13–16 group. That balance is critical when age estimation must support practical online-safety decisions."

Why recognizing the 13–16 group matters

Digital platforms face a complex challenge: protecting young people without unnecessarily excluding them from the benefits of online participation.

Accurately recognizing users aged 13–16 can help platforms:

Apply age-appropriate content and feature controls.

Reduce exposure to unsuitable content and interactions.

Route young users into more appropriate digital experiences.

Strengthen protections around messaging and social features.

Reduce reliance on self-declared dates of birth.

Reserve document verification for cases requiring additional assurance.

An algorithm may achieve a low average estimation error while still making consequential mistakes around a specific age boundary. Conversely, TPR directly measures how often members of the intended age group are correctly recognized.

Bynn's combination of the highest TPR and top-four MAE demonstrates both strong age-band classification and strong underlying estimation accuracy.

Available to businesses through Agemin

The result is not solely a research milestone. Bynn has made its age-estimation technology commercially available through Agemin.com, Bynn Intelligence's dedicated age-verification product.

Agemin enables websites, apps and digital platforms to introduce age assurance into registration, access, purchasing and content-control workflows. It can be deployed through developer-friendly SDKs, APIs and hosted verification experiences.

"The NIST result validates the underlying age-estimation technology, while Agemin turns that technology into a product businesses can deploy," said Lukas Petersson, IAT at Agemin. "Organizations need more than an accurate model. They need a secure, scalable system that integrates with their existing customer experience and supports real-world safety and compliance policies."

Through Agemin, organizations can implement:

Facial age estimation from a live selfie.

Configurable age gates, including 13+, 16+, 18+ and 21+.

Liveness and anti-spoofing controls.

Challenge-age policies for users near a required threshold.

Additional verification for borderline or higher-risk cases.

Identity-document and email-based verification options.

API, SDK and hosted-flow integrations.

Age-assurance workflows adapted to different markets and risk levels.

Agemin is designed for applications across social media, gaming, streaming, dating, ecommerce, adult content, user-generated content and other services where organizations must balance safety, privacy, compliance and user experience.

Businesses can learn more, explore the documentation or try the product at agemin.com.

Age assurance is becoming digital infrastructure

Age assurance is moving rapidly from an emerging capability to a foundational requirement for digital platforms.

Under the UK Online Safety Act, relevant services must implement robust age checks to protect children in defined circumstances. Ofcom identifies facial age estimation as one of the methods capable of contributing to highly effective age assurance when implemented in a technically accurate, robust, reliable and fair system.

The European Commission has also advanced guidelines and a privacy-preserving age-verification blueprint under the Digital Services Act, reflecting increasing international demand for proportionate and effective methods of protecting minors online.

For platforms and regulated businesses, independent technical evaluation provides a valuable basis for comparing potential technology partners.

"NIST gives the market a transparent way to look beyond vendor claims and assess performance under consistent test conditions," added Hedlöf. "Bynn's result connects independently evaluated AI performance with a commercial product ready to address one of the digital economy's most urgent needs."

About Agemin

Agemin is an age-verification product from Bynn Intelligence, built to help websites, apps and digital platforms deliver safer, age-appropriate experiences.

Powered by Bynn's AI technology, Agemin combines facial age estimation with configurable verification methods, liveness controls and developer-ready integrations. Organizations can deploy Agemin through its SDK, API or hosted workflow and adapt verification policies to different markets, products and levels of risk.

Learn more at agemin.com.

About Bynn Intelligence

Bynn Intelligence is an AI-first identity, document and digital-trust company developing technology to help businesses establish authenticity, prevent fraud and create safer online experiences.

Bynn's platform brings together age estimation and verification, identity verification, document intelligence, biometric technology, liveness detection, fraud prevention and content-trust capabilities through developer-friendly APIs and configurable workflows.

Bynn Intelligence, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Learn more at bynn.com.

Media contact

Mikael Hedlöf

CEO

Bynn Intelligence, Inc.

[email protected]

Sources: NIST FATE results, NISTIR 8525, Agemin, Ofcom age-assurance guidance, European Commission age-verification blueprint.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13158659

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Bynn Intelligence Inc