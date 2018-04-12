LONDON, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5376455



According to "Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", BYOD & enterprise mobility market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% by 2023, predominantly on account of growing smartphone and internet penetration across the globe. Surging demand for workforce mobility coupled with increasing adoption of SMACT technologies across diverse sectors, such as retail, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, government, logistics, etc., would drive the BYOD & enterprise mobility market, globally, in the coming years. Some of the other factors that are expected to fuel the market including ongoing smart society reforms and increasing focus on mobile application development. Global BYOD & enterprise mobility market is controlled by these major players – IBM Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Accenture LLP, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Limited, Capgemini SE, Tech Mahindra Limited, Atos SE, HCL Technologies Limited, and NTT Data.



"Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of BYOD & enterprise mobility market globally:

•BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Component (Software, Security Solution & Service), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Vs On-Premise), By End User Sector (Retail, BFSI & Others), By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



