History

In 1968, VoT constructed a replica of the 11th-century Phoenix Hall of the Byodo-In Buddhist temple complex in Uji, Japan to commemorate the centennial of the first Japanese immigrants to Hawaii. Construction took nearly 3 years and cost $2.6 million. The Temple was dedicated on June 7, 1968, with a traditional Buddhist ceremony.

Temple Features

Inside the 11,000-sq. ft. temple is a nine-foot statue of the Lotus Buddha and a wooden image depicting Amitabha, which is covered in gold. Outside are large koi ponds, wild peacocks, black swans, lush Japanese gardens, a meditation pavilion and a three-ton, brass peace bell called Bon-sho (sacred bell). The Temple is open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and $2 for children under 12.

Tourism and Pop Culture

Byodo-In is a Top 10 visitor attraction on Oahu; more than 300,000 visits annually. The grounds are often used for weddings for Hawaiians or visitors from Japan. Several episodes of Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-O feature the Temple. The area also served as a stand-in for South Korea in one episode of Lost and as the presidential villa in an episode of seaQuest DSV. In 2001, Pearl Harbor featured the Temple as its original namesake from Japan.

About Valley of the Temples

