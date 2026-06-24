BYOMA and Barry's Team Up for Pride Month to Celebrate Movement, Self-Care and Community

Month-Long Partnership Brings Exclusive Classes, Community Events, Product Sampling and Pride Celebrations to Studios Across the U.S., Canada and the UK

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Pride Month, BYOMA, the barrier-boosting skincare brand built on the belief that confidence starts with healthy skin, is partnering with Barry's, the Best Workout in the World™, for a month-long celebration of self-expression, inclusivity, and community.

BYOMA Creamy Jelly Cleanser, Hydrating Milky Toner, Phyto-Mucin Glow Serum, Moisturizing Gel-Cream, Ultralight Face Fluid SPF 50

Running throughout June across participating Barry's studios in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, the partnership brings together two brands united by a shared mission: empowering people to show up as their most authentic, confident selves. Whether through skincare or fitness, both BYOMA and Barry's have cultivated communities that champion individuality, belonging, and self-confidence; making Pride Month a natural moment to come together and celebrate the people who inspire both brands every day.

As part of Barry's annual Pride programming and United We Barry's challenge, the collaboration will feature exclusive community events, founder-led experiences, complimentary BYOMA product discovery, special-edition Pride moments, and opportunities for members to connect through movement, wellness, and shared celebration throughout the month.

Highlights of the partnership include:

Pride Kickoff Celebrations

Throughout June, BYOMA and Barry's will host Pride celebrations at participating Barry's studios, bringing together members, creators, and local communities for events featuring skincare discovery, product giveaways, and select facialist-led experiences.

BYOMA Besties Class

BYOMA's community will have access to a special Barry's workout experience, including an exclusive class featuring BYOMA Founder & CEO Marc Elrick and Co-Founder Rob Brittain.

Exclusive Media & Creator Experience

BYOMA and Barry's will host a private press and influencer workout experience in New York City, featuring immersive brand moments, post-class skincare experiences, and content opportunities designed to showcase the partnership.

Complimentary BYOMA Sampling

Throughout June, Barry's clients will receive BYOMA product samples while supplies last at participating studios. Featured products will include some of BYOMA's most-loved skincare essentials, allowing fitness enthusiasts to incorporate barrier-boosting skincare into their post-workout routines.

Community Giveback Through Fitness

As part of the partnership, BYOMA will provide complimentary Barry's class credits to members of its community, encouraging friends to work out together and celebrate Pride Month through movement and connection.

"At BYOMA, we're passionate about building community and creating experiences that empower people to show up as their most confident selves," said BYOMA Co-Founder & CEO Marc Elrick. "Partnering with Barry's for Pride Month allows us to celebrate individuality, wellness, and inclusivity through the shared values that connect our brands."

"BYOMA has always been bigger than skincare, it's about creating a community where people feel seen, supported, and confident in who they are. Pride is a powerful reminder of the importance of authenticity and belonging, and we're proud to partner with Barry's to celebrate those values through an experience that champions self-expression, connection, and joy."

The BYOMA x Barry's collaboration will be supported through national email campaigns, social media content across both brands, in-studio marketing, and digital activations throughout the month.

For more information, visit byoma.com and barrys.com or follow @byoma and @barrys on Instagram.

About BYOMA

Co-founded by beauty entrepreneurs and visionaries Marc Elrick and Rob Brittain in 2022, BYOMA is a science-backed, solution-focused, skin barrier and skin health brand. Powered by a passionate commitment to real education, community-building, and making science-backed, clinically effective skincare affordable and approachable, BYOMA has become one of the fastest-growing brands on the market. For more information, visit www.byoma.com.

About Barry's

Barry's is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Having launched in 1998 in Los Angeles it went on to spur a global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from "The Best Workout in the World," to become not just a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With more than 96 studios spanning 17 countries, plus Barry's X – Barry's now brings its global Fit Fam community to its signature Red Room both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry's expanded its class offerings to include: LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training with monthly benchmarks for attainable goal setting); RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with traditional Barry's floor work. Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry's makes working hard and getting strong, fun. For more information, visit: https://www.barrys.com/.

SOURCE BYOMA