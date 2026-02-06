BYOMA Debuts First-Ever TV Commercial with "The BYOMA Shorttime Show" Ahead of the Big Game

What began as viral discourse around a reported height requirement for a major halftime performance quickly became a cultural flashpoint, igniting memes, commentary, and a wave of 'short king/queen' pride across social platforms. As the internet debated who was "tall enough" for the biggest stage of the year, BYOMA posed a different question: What if shorter is actually better?

That insight became the foundation of The BYOMA Shorttime Show, a campaign that reframes "too short" as a strength and turns cultural exclusion into confidence. BYOMA's Bio-Collagen Radiance Facial Mask delivers clinically proven glass skin in just 20 minutes with no waiting, no gatekeeping, and no height requirements. The campaign's cast reflects a deliberate cultural stance, spotlighting a new generation of skincare voices whose humor, influence, and creativity shape how Gen Z and Gen Alpha discover and trust beauty. These standout creators are redefining skincare culture in real time, and BYOMA placed them at its center. Featured creators include Juhm , Dylan Kevitch , Lisi German , Micky Gordon and Kristyn Hoffman .

"The BYOMA Shorttime Show marks a defining moment for the brand," says Tara Loftis, Global President and Chief Brand Officer at BYOMA. "As our first-ever TV commercial, it formally defines a new era of skincare influence, one where culturally fluent creators are not following beauty culture, but shaping it for Gen Z and Gen Alpha."

The campaign not only taps into cultural moments but also showcases BYOMA's commitment to effective, science-backed skincare that delivers real results.

"From day one, BYOMA has been about solving real problems with real science, and the Bio-Collagen Radiance Facial Mask brings that mission to life," says Marc Elrick, Founder & CEO of BYOMA. "While collagen masks have gone viral, many focus on quick hydration without supporting the skin barrier. We engineered ours to be clinically backed, barrier-strengthening, and powerful enough to deliver glass-skin results in just 20 minutes. The Shorttime Show is the ideal way to debut it, celebrating the idea that when it's done right, shorter really is better."

The campaign launched in phases, beginning with teaser drops across BYOMA's channels and talent channels in late January. The full campaign goes live February 6 and includes:

A digital-first hero commercial across BYOMA's owned platforms, further amplified on YouTube

Strategic partnership-led amplification on TikTok

A regional TV spot airing exclusively in Seattle, WA during the Big Game

A suite of social cutdowns extending the cultural moment across platforms

Executed with /prompt. and Tusk, the campaign was developed in just two weeks, turning a viral cultural flashpoint into a real-time celebration of short kings and queens while introducing BYOMA's newest innovation at the center of online conversation. Shot entirely on iPhone 17, the work underscores BYOMA's belief that simplicity, speed, and science drive outsized impact.

Check out the teasers and official commercial on BYOMA's social channels:

About BYOMA:

Founded by beauty entrepreneur and visionary Marc Elrick in 2022, BYOMA is a science-backed, solution-focused, skin barrier and skin health brand. Powered by a passionate commitment to real education, community-building, and making science-backed, clinically effective skincare affordable and approachable, BYOMA has become one of the fastest-growing brands on the market. For more information, visit www.byoma.com .

SOURCE BYOMA