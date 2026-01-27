BYOMA ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL PRESIDENT AND CHIEF BRAND OFFICER

Tara Loftis joins BYOMA following executive leadership roles at Galderma and Kendo (LVMH)

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Following BYOMA's acquisition by The Bansk Group in 2025, BYOMA announces the appointment of Tara Loftis as Global President and Chief Brand Officer, marking the brand's first executive leadership hire and a defining step in the brand's next phase of amplified growth.

Tara Loftis (CNW Group/BYOMA)

Tara joined BYOMA earlier this month, where she leads the brand's global innovation, brand, marketing, science, and creative functions. A senior beauty and skincare executive, Tara brings decades of experience building high-growth, science-backed brands through a digitally led, consumer-first approach. Most recently, she served as Global President of Dermatological Skincare at Galderma, where she oversaw global brand, innovation, and commercial strategy across a multi-brand dermatological skincare portfolio and drove strong, above-market growth across the business. Known for blending clinical credibility with modern brand storytelling, Tara has led category-defining launches and creator-led activations designed to deliver cultural relevance at scale.

Earlier in her career, Tara spent a decade at Kendo Brands, an LVMH company, where she helped build some of the most influential beauty brands of the last decade from launch through a global scale, including Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Marc Jacobs Beauty, and Ole Henriksen. She is also recognized for her expertise in digital-first growth, creator ecosystems, and the evolving role of AI in accelerating innovation and consumer engagement. Tara was named one of Creator Economy Live's Top 50 Innovators of 2025, and her work and perspective have been featured in The Business of Fashion, Ad Age, and WWD.

"We are so excited to welcome Tara to BYOMA," says Marc Elrick, Founder and CEO of BYOMA. "She has built and scaled some of the most culturally influential and commercially successful brands in modern beauty. As we enter this next chapter following our acquisition, Tara's vision, leadership, and drive will be instrumental to the future of BYOMA."

Since launching under Elrick, BYOMA has experienced exceptional momentum and category-leading growth. The brand's product portfolio continues to outperform across key skincare categories, with its Phyto-Mucin Glow Serum emerging as a breakout hero and ranking as a top-five SKU in the U.S. during its launch year. BYOMA's Gel Cream and viral Hydrating Milky Toner continue to accelerate as two of the brand's fastest-moving products in the U.S., with the Hydrating Milky Toner now earning the title of BYOMA's #1 selling SKU in the U.S. and America's #1 bestselling milky toner. In 2025, the brand delivered a 44% year-over-year increase in sales, reflecting strong demand across retailers and direct-to-consumer channels.

In 2025, BYOMA was acquired by The Bansk Group, which manages over $3 billion in assets. This acquisition further cements the brand's position as a leader in science-backed skincare and will support further innovations, global expansion, and continued investment in clinical research. As the brand looks ahead, Tara's leadership will be instrumental in guiding BYOMA through its most ambitious period of growth to date.

"I'm honored to help lead BYOMA on its journey to become the leading dermatological skincare brand for the next generation and beyond," says Tara Loftis, "BYOMA has earned fierce loyalty through co-creation with the brand's community, paired with an uncompromising commitment to clinically proven, barrier-first innovation and the belief that dermatological leadership is earned through proof, education, and trust. I'm excited to help scale that momentum globally by expanding how we reach consumers while continuing to raise the bar on science, advocacy, and skin health."

Looking ahead, BYOMA is entering a new chapter focused on global expansion, accelerated innovation, and long-term brand building. With Tara Loftis stepping into the role of Global President and Chief Brand Officer, the company is positioned to scale its impact while staying true to its purpose-driven, community-first approach.

ABOUT BYOMA:

Founded by beauty entrepreneur and visionary Marc Elrick in 2022, BYOMA is a science-backed, solution-focused, skin barrier and skin health brand. Powered by a passionate commitment to real education, community-building, and making science-backed, clinically effective skincare affordable and approachable, BYOMA has become one of the fastest-growing brands on the market. For more information, visit www.byoma.com .

ABOUT TARA LOFTIS:

Tara Loftis is Global President and Chief Brand Officer at BYOMA, where she leads the brand's global Innovation, Brand, Marketing, Science, and Creative functions. A senior beauty and skincare executive, Tara is known for building fast-growth, science-backed brands through a digitally led approach that blends clinical credibility, modern consumer insight, and high-impact brand storytelling. She is also recognized for her expertise in digital-first growth and the evolving role of AI in consumer engagement and speed to market.

Prior to joining BYOMA, Tara served as Global President of Dermatological Skincare at Galderma, overseeing brand, innovation, commercial strategy, and operations across a multi-brand dermatological skincare portfolio, including Cetaphil, Differin, and Alastin. She led the reinvigoration of Cetaphil, the portfolio's $1B+ flagship brand, bringing HCP credibility and science to the forefront and activating its influencer ecosystem at scale, anchored in Cetaphil's roots in trust and medical recommendation. She also led Cetaphil's award-winning Super Bowl–adjacent activations, delivering the highest earned media footprint of any brand without a national TV buy and generating category-leading reach.

Earlier, Tara spent a decade at Kendo Brands, an LVMH company, where she played a key role in launching, building, and scaling some of the most culturally influential beauty brands of the last decade, including Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, as well as Marc Jacobs Beauty and Ole Henriksen. Her experience includes globally visible, high-impact launches and the development of large-scale artistry and influencer ecosystems designed to drive both relevance and sustained growth.

