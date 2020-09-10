Byrdie Launches its First-Ever Digital Magazine

"Byrdie always works to uncover the next important beauty moment, must-have product, and groundbreaking personalities that help people look and feel their best," says Leah Wyar, GM and VP, Byrdie. "A big part of feeling your best is being part of supportive communities, and we are thrilled to use our first digital issue to honestly discuss what matters most to our community right now."

Byrdie's Changemakers issue features actress and award-winning director, Taylor Russell as its cover star, not only for her beauty and achievements in Lost in Space, Waves, Words on Bathroom Walls and The Heart Still Hums, but also for the attention those roles bring to serious topics like mothers in crisis, homelessness, and mental illness. Changemakers also features interviews with leaders like Meena Harris, lawyer and founder of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign; Sharon Chuter, founder of UOMA Beauty; and Elyse Fox, founder of Sad Girls Club.

A recurring feature in every digital issue is The B Side, a bonus cover and feature story profiling the hair and makeup team behind the cover star's look. "The inspiration behind this was the b-side of a vinyl—the secondary song that was sometimes the bigger hit to superfans," says Wyar. "To our readers, the pros behind the looks are celebrities themselves." Changemakers spotlights Russell's hair stylist Johnnie Sapong and makeup artist Kate Lee.

For more on Byrdie's digital issue and to read the first issue Changemakers, visit here.

About Byrdie

Byrdie is dedicated to all things beauty, inside and out. From hair and makeup to health and wellness, Byrdie takes a fresh, no-nonsense approach to feeling and looking your best. Byrdie reaches over six million people each month.

SOURCE Byrdie

Related Links

http://www.byrdie.com

