Byrider to Offer Premium Connected Car Services through Automatic with Vehicle Purchase

The Automatic Dealer Program enables participating Byrider stores to offer consenting customers purchasing a pre-owned vehicle an Automatic Connected Car Assistant and a free subscription that includes three (3) years of Automatic's Crash Alert and Connected Maintenance services, as well as up to eighteen (18) months of Automatic's premium services, such as roadside assistance.

Byrider locations have already begun installing the adapters for their customers in selected locations with more joining the program each week. All 149 corporate-owned and franchise locations throughout the country can participate in the Automatic Dealer Program.

With Automatic's app and adapter, most vehicles, model year 1996 or later, can become connected. This means that drivers get easy access to a suite of important safety and convenience features from Automatic as well as service alerts, engine light diagnostics and recall information.

Byrider has been in the "buy here pay here" car business for more than 25 years, and has served more than 1.2 million customers during that time.

"We are happy to incorporate Automatic connectivity into our exclusive used car warranties and service agreements," said Shannon Aldridge, Director of Franchise Operation, Byrider. "This allows us to better serve the customers' needs while enhancing our customer retention. With the addition of Automatic, our customers can drive with confidence for years to come."

"As the national leader in 'buy here pay here' vehicle sales, we are extremely excited to have Byrider participate in the Automatic Dealer Program," said Joe Verbrugge, SiriusXM's EVP and Division President, Connected Vehicle. "We are looking forward to offering Automatic's safety and convenience services to their customers across the country, as well as providing Byrider with the ability to better understand the needs of their customers and the ability to engage them after purchase."

All Automatic subscriptions, including trial subscriptions, are governed by the terms of the Automatic Customer Agreement. Consumers can access the Automatic Customer Agreement at https://automatic.com/legal2018https://automatic.com/legal2018 - customer. Please see the Customer Agreement for complete terms and how to cancel.

The Automatic device collects detailed information about each vehicle's geolocation, use, operation, performance and maintenance status in order to operate, maintain, and provide the features and functionalities of the Automatic service.

About Byrider

Byrider is America's largest buy here pay here dealership network and has sold more than 1.2 million cars at more than 150 locations across the country. Founded in 1989, Byrider continues to transform the automotive industry through its dedication to customer service and focus on car quality. Byrider's success is driven by a commitment to being the consumer choice in helping people "Buy, Finance and Drive On," even if they've been turned down for traditional bank financing. More information can be found at www.byrider.com.

About Automatic

Automatic Labs Inc., a SiriusXM company, turns almost any car into a connected car. By pairing Automatic's app and in-car adapter, drivers are able to enhance their driving experience with a host of connected services. Automatic helps customers drive safer and smarter with applications that diagnose engine trouble, detect accidents, send emergency responses when needed, and save money. Developers can use the Automatic platform to build services and applications that use driving data with interoperable access to cars on the road. Automatic is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.automatic.com and www.linkedin.com/company/automatic-labs.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

