Byrna Technologies Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, July 11th

ANDOVER, Mass., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: BYRN) ("Byrna" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions, today announced that it will issue its financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2023 on Tuesday, July 11th, 2023 before the financial markets open. Management will conduct a conference call that day at 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT) to review these results.

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (201) 689-8354 or (877) 709-8150. Please join ten minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the "Byrna Technologies Call."  The question-and-answer portion of the call will be open to industry research analysts.

To listen to a simultaneous webcast of the event, please visit ir.byrna.com ten minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.  If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on Byrna Technologies' website for thirty (30) days.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

