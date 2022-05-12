Byrna Technologies Partners with Distributor Outdoor Investment Holdings

ANDOVER, Mass., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) ("Byrna", "the Company", "we" or "us") is pleased to announce that we have selected Outdoor Investment Holdings (OIH) as our exclusive distribution partner for the South African consumer and dealer markets.

Outdoor Investment Holdings (OIH) is one of the best known and most widely respected participants in the South African outdoor industry. Through its distribution subsidiaries, Formalito and Inyathi Sporting Supplies, OIH represents such well-known international brands as Browning, Winchester, Smith & Wesson, Fiocchi, Hornady, and Crimson Trace. With the addition of the Byrna range of less-lethal launchers and ammunition to its product offering, OIH will now be able to offer consumers a truly effective less-lethal option that can be purchased without a license or waiting period.

Formalito and Inyathi will carry the complete range of Byrna launchers including the Byrna SD, Byrna TCR and Byrna Mission-4 as well as ammo and accessories. Formalito is the largest and most trusted outdoor distribution business in South Africa. In continuous operation for 58 years, Formalito services more than 680 retail locations throughout the Southern African countries. While only ten years old, Inyathi has experienced exponential sales growth and now services more than 400 retail locations.

Under the terms of the distribution agreement, OIH has committed to purchasing a minimum of 15,000 Byrna launchers along with associated ammo and accessories over the next twelve months and 18,500 launchers in the subsequent twelve-month period. To ensure adequate stock for their customers, OIH, through its distribution subsidiaries, Formalito and Inyathi, has placed an initial stocking order for 6,000 Byrna launchers and associated ammo and accessories.

Marco van Niekerk, CEO of OIH, stated that "OIH is extremely excited to partner with Byrna Technologies, the leader in less-lethal personal self-defense. By carrying the Byrna range of self-defense products, our retail partners will be able to offer their customers safe and effective non-lethal products that can be purchased without a license or waiting period. On a personal note, I am particularly pleased to be able to support a South African based company, Byrna South Africa, and to bring to market South African manufactured products."

Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna stated "we could not be more pleased with our partnership with OIH. Byrna is a premium product and needs to be sold through distributors that understand how to sell premium products. One need only look at the impressive array of brands that OIH represents and the more than 58 years of continuous operations of its Formalito subsidiary to know that OIH is just such a company. We look forward to working with OIH to penetrate the very important South African market and hopefully to expand our cooperation to other markets where OIH has a retail presence."

