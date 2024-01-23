Byrna Technologies Partners with Leading Multi-Media Personality Glenn Beck

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Glenn Beck and his company, Blaze Media. This collaboration marks a significant extension of Byrna's marketing initiatives through radio and television platforms.

Embracing the momentum of its expanded marketing channels, Byrna is set to launch a comprehensive, 52-week advertising campaign on The Glenn Beck Program and The Glenn Beck Weekend Show that will have live and recorded spots throughout 2024. The nationally syndicated radio program broadcasts to over 300 radio stations and reaches millions of listeners. Through Blaze Media, Byrna will also gain exposure through digital TV ads, podcasts, and live read endorsements on Blaze TV, capitalizing on Beck's wide-reaching influence.

Glenn Beck stated: "As a gun owner, I believe Byrna is the perfect complement to my firearms. Byrna sets the new gold standard for less-lethal self-protection. It's a privilege to introduce their products to my audience and contribute to promoting safer self-defense alternatives."

Luan Pham, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer of Byrna stated: "We are expanding our celebrity endorsement model, building on the success we've observed to date. In the first seven weeks of fiscal 2024, our new advertising approach has already yielded remarkable results, boosting web sessions nearly 70% and increasing our conversion rate by 10% compared to the same period last year. This was a period when we were transitioning from traditional digital platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Google."

Pham added: "Adding Glenn Beck to our roster of celebrity spokespeople aligns with our strategy to further enhance brand recognition and drive significant growth in both web traffic and sales. Through Blaze Media, we will not only tap into Glenn's substantial audiences but also engage with the wider audience across the Blaze TV network. We expect that this new partnership will be a cornerstone in our ongoing strategy to broaden our market reach and reinforce our brand presence in personal security. Our alternative marketing channels continue to drive significant growth in web traffic, as evidenced by our daily average sessions rising from 32,502 in Q4 2023 to 35,352 in December 2023. We look forward to working with Glenn and the Blaze Media team."

In conjunction with the Glenn Beck partnership, Byrna is introducing the "Glenn Beck Discount Program," offering exclusive pricing for its Byrna SD Launcher Bundle, Shield Bulletproof Backpack Insert, Bad Guy Repellant Defense Spray, and Banshee Safety Alarm. For more information about these products and the exclusive discount program, please visit www.byrna.com/glenn.

About Glenn Beck

Glenn Beck is a distinguished multi-media personality and co-founder of Blaze Media, known for hosting the nationally syndicated and highly acclaimed Glenn Beck Program, broadcast on over 300 stations across the U.S. to millions of listeners. His quick wit, candid opinions and engaging personality have made The Glenn Beck Program one of the highest-rated radio programs in America and BlazeTV, one of the world's largest streaming video networks. Beck has achieved the extraordinary feat of having #1 New York Times bestsellers in both fiction and non-fiction. He also stars in live stage shows, is the editor of GlennBeck.com, and a dedicated philanthropist, having raised and given away tens of millions of dollars to charitable causes throughout his career. For more information, visit www.GlennBeck.com.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

