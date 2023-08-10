Byrna Urges Mark Zuckerberg to Reconsider Ad Classification

News provided by

Byrna Technologies Inc.

10 Aug, 2023, 10:17 ET

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) is embarking on a proactive approach to restore its fruitful advertising partnership with Meta. Following the unexpected rejection of its ad campaigns, the company is making a direct appeal to CEO Mark Zuckerberg through strategically placed billboards scheduled to appear in Los Angeles, California and announcements via Byrna's social media channels.

Additional detail: Byrna.com/commonsense

Continue Reading
A plea to Mark Zuckerberg to stop the senseless censorship of Byrna Less Lethal.
A plea to Mark Zuckerberg to stop the senseless censorship of Byrna Less Lethal.
Byrna Urges Mark Zuckerberg to Reconsider Ad Classification
Byrna Urges Mark Zuckerberg to Reconsider Ad Classification

Byrna specializes in manufacturing and selling non-lethal self-defense products, including pistol and rifle launchers, pepper spray, body armor, and recently introduced non-lethal 12-gauge shotgun ammunition (kinetic projectiles) used by law enforcement, private security and thousands of civilians. The Byrna non-lethal self-defense launchers are not classified by the ATF as a firearm, thus do not require licenses or permits to own and are available for use in all 50 states, as well as in Canada and Latin America.

For two years, Byrna successfully ran advertising campaigns on Facebook and Instagram, aimed at educating users about how their products enable consumers to defend themselves without resorting to lethal force. However, in early 2023 the social media networks began to reject Byrna's marketing efforts classifying their products as contraband. In previous instances, Byrna was able to successfully appeal their bot-reviewed advertising rejections to human reviewers who understood Byrna's mission to save lives. Ultimately, Byrna's marketing messages were allowed to be distributed to their intended audiences.

"Anyone who has experienced the frustration of working with Meta and facing ad rejections understands our predicament," remarked Luan Pham, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer at Byrna. "Our investment in these billboards, supported by our dedicated Byrna community, is an effort to connect with Mark Zuckerberg and engage in a conversation about how Byrna products strive to save lives, not take them. From the personal safety perspective, 'People have the Right to Know' all the options available. Once Mark becomes more knowledgeable with the facts, we are confident he will support Byrna's mission to provide law-abiding citizens with tools to defend their safety without having to take a life."

With crime rates escalating daily, the need for ordinary citizens to safeguard themselves, their homes, and their families is evident. Byrna firmly believes that individuals should have the opportunity to protect themselves without resorting to lethal means. Reconsidering the classification of Byrna ads on the Meta ad platform can save lives. All it takes is one conversation with someone willing to invest the time to understand our mission and its potential impact.

About Byrna:

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD, LE, EP, TCR and Mission 4 personal security devices, state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launchers designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

SOURCE Byrna Technologies Inc.

Also from this source

Byrna Technologies Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results

Byrna Technologies Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, July 11th

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.