BYRON ALLEN STATEMENT on "Official Statement From Sean 'Diddy' Combs Regarding The Comcast / Byron Allen U.S. Supreme Court Case"

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today's statement from Sean 'Diddy' Combs proves our case. Mr. Combs' statement, and a lot more additional evidence from many others, is the reason Comcast does not want us to have our day in court, because Comcast knows we will prevail." -- Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios.

SOURCE Entertainment Studios