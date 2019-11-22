Byron Allen Statement Regarding Recent Public Comments By Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Robert Rodriguez, And Paula Madison About Comcast Challenging Minorities' Civil Rights In The U.S. Supreme Court

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The recent powerful public statements about Comcast by Revolt TV's Sean 'Diddy' Combs, El Rey Network's Robert Rodriguez, and Comcast/NBCUniversal whistleblower Paula Madison more than prove our case against Comcast. All of this overwhelming evidence is the reason why Comcast is fighting against our civil rights in the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent our case from moving forward -- because Comcast knows that when we enter the courtroom, we will deliver hundreds of damaging testimonies and emails against them, and Comcast does not want the ugly truth to be heard." -- Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios.

SOURCE Entertainment Studios, Inc.

