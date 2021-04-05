Byron Allen's 24/7 Broadcast Television Network 'This TV' Expands Its Distribution Footprint To ABC-Owned Television Stations Subchannels

This TV broadcasts 24 hours a day and is now available in approximately 86 million U.S. households via over-the-air, cable, and online platforms. A free premium network, This TV brings original programming, award-winning movies, the best in comedy, box office hits, cult classics, retro television series, documentaries, and event specials to viewers nationwide.

The eight ABC-owned television markets which now carry This TV are: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Fresno, and Raleigh-Durham. These eight television markets represent approximately 27 million U.S. television households.

"Allen Media Group's over-the-air broadcast television network This TV is now well-positioned for greater success with the addition of these eight phenomenal ABC owned and operated broadcast television stations," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios. "As we continue to invest substantial amounts of capital into the programming, marketing, and distribution of THIS TV and our portfolio of eleven networks, we remain strong believers in over-the-air broadcasting and free-streaming direct-to-consumer platforms."

ABOUT ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS / ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns 16 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 180 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, and THIS TV. Entertainment Studios will add its eleventh network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2021.

Entertainment Studios also owns the LOCAL NOW free-streaming AVOD service, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Entertainment Studios also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 67 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Entertainment Studios International Television continues to extend the ES corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.



Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Entertainment Studios purchased The Grio, a digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.



For more information, visit:

www.entertainmentstudios.com



SOURCE Entertainment Studios, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.entertainmentstudios.com

