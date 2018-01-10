Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Announces Two More Seasons Of Comedy Game Show "Funny You Should Ask"

Hosted by Jon Kelley (EXTRA, THE MOLE), the comedy game show FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK is a daily half-hour strip featuring a panel of comedians who interact with contestants for cash and big laughs. In each episode, the laughs and the stakes increase as the contestants ask the comedians questions.

The comedians appearing in season one include: Howie Mandel, Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Lovitz, Cheryl Hines, Byron Allen, Louie Anderson, Gabriel Iglesias, Cedric the Entertainer, Billy Gardell, Tommy Davidson, Sherri Shepherd, Tim Meadows, Tom Arnold, Sheryl Underwood, Natasha Leggero, Bill Bellamy, Bobby Lee, Jimmie Walker, Bill Engvall, Harland Williams, Jackee, Gary Owen, David Alan Grier, Maria Bamford, Dave Coulier, George Wallace, Loni Love, Pauly Shore, Dean Edwards, Jodi Miller, Vivica A. Fox, and Caroline Rhea.

FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK is currently cleared in 93 percent of U.S. television markets, including New York (WLNY) Los Angeles (both KCAL 9 and KDOC), and Chicago (WICU). FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK currently boasts clearances with group-owned television stations including: Sinclair, Weigel, CBS, Scripps, Graham Media, Meredith, Mission, Londen, Sunbeam, Nexstar, Raycom, Titan, NRJ, Ellis Communications, Hubbard, Lilly, Cunningham, Block, OTA, California-Oregon Broadcasters, Independent Communications, Winston, Tougaloo, Shield, Rockfleet, Marquee, Sagamore Hill, News-Press Gazette, McKinnon Broadcasting, Max Media, and Cowles.

"FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK is growing rapidly in all key metrics," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. "This comedy game show is perfectly positioned for long-term success."

FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK is produced and distributed by Entertainment Studios.

About Entertainment Studios

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Denver, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns seven 24-hour HD cable television networks serving nearly 80 million subscribers: PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. The company also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 41 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

In 2015, Entertainment Studios purchased Freestyle Releasing, now called Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company that specializes in representing independent companies, major studios, and mini-major studios for the purpose of exhibiting their films as first-class theatrical releases. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which has grossed over $44.3 million to date. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, supplies quality commercial film and TV content directly to all US VOD/SVOD rental DVD/Kiosks and theaters using the latest cloud-based technologies to automate digital workflow. Freestyle Digital Media provides our content audience a positive digital viewing experience on every device everywhere.

In 2016, Entertainment Studios purchased TheGrio, a digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. TheGrio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 20 million annual visitors.

