Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Hires Reid Sullivan As Chief Financial Officer Of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Sullivan will oversee all accounting and finance for Allen's theatrical and digital movie distribution divisions -- Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures and Entertainment Studios Digital Media . Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures theatrical movie titles include 47 METERS DOWN, HOSTILES, CHAPPAQUIDDICK, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED and ARCTIC DOGS. Sullivan reports directly to Entertainment Studios Founder/Chairman/CEO, Byron Allen.

Sullivan comes directly to Entertainment Studios after 11 years as Chief Financial Officer of CBS Films – where he helped launch that start-up division of CBS Corporation. Sullivan started his career in the audit division of Arthur Andersen & Company. He then served as Director of Financial Operations for the Sony's Columbia Pictures, and then as Vice President and Controller for Sony's Columbia Tri-Star Film Distributors International unit. More recently, Sullivan held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Village Roadshow Pictures Entertainment, where he oversaw financing for 46 motion pictures including all three MATRIX films, OCEAN'S 11, OCEAN'S 12, and CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. Sullivan is a Certified Public Accountant and earned a Bachelors of Business Administration in Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin.



"I am excited to join Byron Allen's team to create additional growth and opportunities for the theatrical and digital movie divisions," said Reid Sullivan. "Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures and Entertainment Studios Digital Media are well-positioned for tremendous growth."



"Veteran movie finance executive Reid Sullivan is a phenomenal addition to our Entertainment Studios family," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Entertainment Studios. "Reid's extensive accounting and financial experience makes him the ideal executive team leader as we continue to aggressively pursue production and acquisitions of quality content for both our theatrical and digital distribution units."

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns 15 U.S. broadcast television stations and nine 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 160 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. Entertainment Studios also owns the LOCAL NOW streaming service, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Entertainment Studios also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 64 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.



Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. Current releases include the animated feature ARCTIC DOGS starring Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum, Alec Baldwin, and Anjelica Huston. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.



In 2016, Entertainment Studios purchased TheGrio, a digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. TheGrio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 20 million annual visitors.

