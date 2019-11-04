Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Hires Todd Johnson as Chief Content Officer of The Grio

An award-winning journalist, Johnson first joined The Grio shortly after it launched in August, 2009, as a video journalist and reporter. Johnson has covered a variety of important news events, including trips to Haiti reporting on the devastating earthquake, as well as several reports on the impact of Hurricane Katrina on New Orleans and the Ferguson protests.

Johnson's original video news features included highlighting exceptional talents such as ballet dancer Misty Copeland and fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad before they became superstars. He later served as Sports Editor for The Grio, interviewing star athletes such as LeBron James and Gabby Douglas. Johnson has provided reporting and on-air commentary for MSNBC, CNN, and NBC's TODAY show.



While at The Grio, Johnson was promoted to Managing Editor, helping guide the news site through multiple transitions before it was acquired by Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios in 2016. Prior to his return to The Grio as Chief Content Officer, Johnson served as Editorial Director of NBC BLK, a division of NBC News Digital.



Johnson is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, where he received both his bachelor's degree and master's degree. He currently resides in South Orange, NJ with his wife Monica and three-year-old son, Todd, Jr.

"As our broadcast television, cable networks, motion picture, and digital divisions continue to expand at a rapid pace, the appointment of Todd Johnson to The Grio reflects our commitment to providing the best news and video content for our platforms," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios. "Todd is an amazing executive, and under his leadership The Grio will continue its phenomenal growth."

"I'm grateful for the tremendous opportunity to lead The Grio," Todd Johnson said. "I'm looking forward to further elevating The Grio's voice and branding – to deliver quality content and grow its audience globally."

About Entertainment Studios

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns 15 U.S. broadcast television stations and nine 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 160 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. Entertainment Studios also owns the LOCAL NOW streaming service, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Entertainment Studios also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 64 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.



Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. Current releases include the animated feature ARCTIC DOGS starring Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum, Alec Baldwin, and Anjelica Huston. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.



In 2016, Entertainment Studios purchased The Grio, a digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 20 million annual visitors.

