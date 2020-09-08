Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Launches Three New TV Series In National Broadcast Syndication For Fall 2021

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allen Media Group division Entertainment Studios Television, one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television with 67 shows on the air and owner of 16 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations and eight 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 180 million subscribers -- including The Weather Channel television network and its free streaming AVOD apps Local Now and The Grio-- proudly announces the launch of three new original series from The Weather Channel for broadcast syndication's 2021 season: HIGHWAY THRU HELL, SOS: HOW TO SURVIVE, and TOP 10. HIGHWAY THRU HELL is an hour-long strip (M-F) series, whereas SOS: HOW TO SURVIVE, and TOP 10 are both hour-long weekly series.

HIGHWAY THRU HELL is the highest-rated series on the Emmy® award-winning television network, The Weather Channel. An hour-long strip (M-F) series, HIGHWAY THRU HELL keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as they ride along through the steep mountains passes and winding switch-backs on some of the most treacherous highways on the map. Ever wonder how huge semi-trucks are rescued once they leave the pavement? HIGHWAY THRU HELL gives the audience an up-close-and-personal point of view. These roads are gauntlets of brutal weather and white knuckle driving and many don't make it. Viewers meet Jamie Davis, a Heavy Rescuer who has the daunting job of clearing these major wrecks to keep the highway open. These roads are major commercial arteries and closure is not an option. For Jamie and his colorful crew, these highways are a non-stop onslaught of tangled semis, blistering weather, and stressful conditions that would push any crew to the breaking point. HIGHWAY THRU HELL is a riveting hour of non-stop action and awe-inspiring rescues in real-life situations.

SOS: HOW TO SURVIVE profiles individuals who are "lost, trapped, and/or missing." Can they beat nature's elements, the wild animals, the infections? What is the most important thing to remember that could mean the difference between life and death? A weekly one-hour reality-based adventure that shows viewers how to avoid the mistakes that lead to deadly situations SOS: HOW TO SURVIVE also gives viewers first-hand knowledge on how to stay alive if faced with intense bodily threats in the wild. Survival expert Creek Stewart and his team show viewers unique places and take them into dangerous situations. Survivors relive their stories and teach the skills everyone needs to know in order to survive.

TOP 10 is a show about heroes, record setters, extreme adventures, and the world's wildest weather. TOP 10 lists these categories and many more – with incredible footage - in every weekly, hour long episode. As much as people compete and hope to make the list, TOP 10 can also be very dangerous. TOP 10 brings viewers face-to-face with some of the most awe-inspiring and jaw-dropping content ever captured on camera. TOP 10 is a counter-programming goldmine that introduces viewers to world-class athletes, selfless first responders, and of course, some of the survivors who have all beaten the odds and made the TOP 10 list.

"In this current environment, it is more important than ever that we remain focused on delivering extraordinary content solutions for the broadcast television stations and the advertising community," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. "I am highly confident these three outstanding programs will continue to do extremely well with viewers."

HIGHWAY THRU HELL, SOS: HOW TO SURVIVE, and TOP 10 are produced by the Emmy Award-winning production teams at America's Most Trusted TV News Network, The Weather Channel, and are distributed exclusively by Entertainment Studios Television – both owned by Allen Media Group, a Byron Allen company.

About Entertainment Studios / Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns 16 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate network affiliate broadcast television stations and eight 24-hour HD television networks/streaming services serving nearly 180 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. Entertainment Studios will add its ninth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2021. Entertainment Studios also owns the LOCAL NOW streaming service, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Entertainment Studios also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 67 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Entertainment Studios International Television continues to extend the ES corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.



Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.



In 2016, Entertainment Studios purchased TheGrio, a digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. TheGrio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 20 million annual visitors.



