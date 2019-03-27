Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Network RECIPE.TV Garners Daytime Emmy® Nomination For "Outstanding Culinary Host"

Created and produced by Entertainment Studios' multiple Emmy® Award-winning Executive Producer, Lisa-Renee Ramirez, "A Taste of Ireland: Ballyknocken Cookery School" features Irish TV celebrity chef, multiple cookbook author and RECIPE.TV Host, Catherine Fulvio. Shot on location at her Ballyknocken Cookery School in County Wicklow, Ireland, Catherine creates Irish country-style recipes with the freshest ingredients from local artisans, as well as from her bountiful garden and family farm located on 350 acres of verdant pastures. Catherine takes viewers into her picturesque town of Ashford to meet with fishmongers, butchers, and sheep farmers, for a first-hand experience of Ireland's seasonal cuisine and other tasty delights from the Emerald Isle.

"We are ecstatic about this Daytime Emmy® nomination and grateful to TV Academy members who recognize the quality of our programming," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios. "People love to watch step-by-step recipes and I am very proud of Catherine Fulvio for bringing the joy of our Recipe.TV network and all of her terrific recipes to viewers nationwide."

"Host Catherine Fulvio creates culinary magic at her Ballyknocken Cookery School," said Recipe.TV Executive Producer Lisa-Renee Ramirez. "Catherine's recipes and storytelling give our Recipe.TV viewers a taste of her home... A Taste of Ireland!"

The full RECIPE.TV programming lineup includes the new series DESTINATION EATS!, A PARISIAN FOOD AFFAIR WITH JULIE NEIS, KATIE PARLA'S ROME!, VERA'S LATIN AMERICA, and the series A TASTE OF (featuring numerous global destinations including the United States, Ireland, Rome, Paris, Scandinavia, Latin America, et cetera). RECIPE.TV programming is executive produced by Entertainment Studios' multiple Emmy® Award-winning producer Lisa-Renee Ramirez.

Allen's Entertainment Studios won the Daytime Emmy® Award for "Outstanding Lifestyle Program" for its series "CARS.TV" in 2012. Two other Entertainment Studios series were also nominated for Daytime Emmy® Awards that year, both in the "Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program" category: "America's Court with Judge Ross" and "We the People with Gloria Allred."

The full suite of all eight Entertainment Studios Networks 24/7 HD networks include:

The Weather Channel – The iconic global standard for all news and information related to weather, climate, and technology. ( www.weather.com )

Cars.TV - This Emmy® Award-winning and adrenaline-pumping network showcases the collectors, designers, innovators, and the ultimate car enthusiasts! ( www.Cars.tv )

Comedy.TV - A network dedicated to today's funniest comedians, featuring a mix of live concert performances, talk and variety shows, sitcoms and movies. ( www.Comedy.tv )

ES.TV - A network dedicated to entertainment news, variety shows, celebrity profiles and today's hottest superstars. ( www.es.tv )

MyDestination.TV - A network dedicated to the best in travel featuring fun, exciting, exotic must-see destinations around the world. ( www.MyDestination.tv )

Pets.TV - A network dedicated to pet lovers everywhere. PETS.TV celebrates the pets we love and the people who love them. Pet News, Pet Care, Pet Health and Pet Lifestyles! ( www.Pets.tv )

Recipe.TV - A network dedicated to famous chefs, amazing recipes, and delicious cuisine from around the world. ( www.Recipe.tv )

Justice Central.TV - A network dedicated to Emmy® Award-winning court shows, legal news, and the world's biggest trials. (www.JusticeCentral.tv)

About Entertainment Studios

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns eight 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 160 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. Entertainment Studios also owns the LOCAL NOW streaming service, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Entertainment Studios also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 43 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES and the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK. Upcoming releases include the animated feature ARCTIC DOGS starring Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum, Alec Baldwin, and Anjelica Huston, and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN--UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Entertainment Studios purchased TheGrio, a digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. TheGrio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 20 million annual visitors.

