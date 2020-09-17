Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Promotes Patricia Wilson To Executive Vice President Of JusticeCentral.TV Television Network

AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS – Nominated for an Emmy® Award, this is the next generation of court shows. Judge Ross shows litigants how they can responsibly deal with their disputes and understand the consequences of their actions. America's Court with Judge Ross premiered in Fall, 2010.





All five of these court series are carried in broadcast syndication in 90 percent of U.S. television markets, and on the Entertainment Studios television network, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV. Comcast, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Verizon FiOS, and DISH are among the many platforms that currently carry JUSTICECENTRAL.TV.



Prior to her ten years at Entertainment Studios, Wilson, a five-time Daytime Emmy® nominee, served as Senior Producer for Twentieth Television's most successful courtroom drama series, DIVORCE COURT. She has also produced other Twentieth Television courtroom shows, including POWER OF ATTORNEY and TEXAS JUSTICE. Wilson was one of the original producers for the Telepictures syndicated courtroom show, MORAL COURT featuring radio host Larry Elder. Wilson's additional production credits include EXTRA, INSIDE EDITION, AMERICA'S MOST WANTED, BLACK ENTERPRISE MAGAZINE, and FAMILY COURT. Patricia has also worked at CBS EVENING NEWS, Fox News Channel, Buena Vista Development, BET News Division, and KFI Talk Radio. Wilson holds a bachelor's degree from UCLA.



"Patricia Wilson is an excellent executive who is leading the expansion of our syndicated court programming and our television network JusticeCentral.TV," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. "Patricia is an extremely talented television showrunner, and we are fortunate to have her lead our court television network and production team into the next decade."



"It is with great enthusiasm that I continue to produce new content for Entertainment Studios and JusticeCentral.TV," said Patricia Wilson, Executive Vice President of JusticeCentral.TV. "With Byron Allen's visionary leadership and our roster of enormously talented judges, I look forward to further elevating our brands for the Allen Media Group global distribution platforms and achieving our long-term strategies."

About Entertainment Studios / Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns 16 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations and eight 24-hour HD television networks/streaming services serving nearly 180 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICECENTRAL.TV. Entertainment Studios will add its ninth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2021. Entertainment Studios also owns the LOCAL NOW streaming service, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Entertainment Studios also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 67 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Entertainment Studios International Television continues to extend the ES corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.



Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.



In 2016, Entertainment Studios purchased TheGrio, a digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. TheGrio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 20 million annual visitors.



For more information, visit: www.entertainmentstudios.com



