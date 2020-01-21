Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Renews Five Court Series For Fall 2020

All five Entertainment Studios court series are carried in broadcast syndication in 90 percent of U.S. television markets, and on the ES network JUSTICECENTRAL.TV . DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Verizon FiOS, and DISH are among the many platforms that currently carry the ES network JUSTICECENTRAL.TV . The first Entertainment Studios court series – AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS – launched in Fall 2010 and is about to commence its 11 th season.

"Ten years after we launched our first court series AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, our viewers continue to enjoy some of the best court shows available," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Entertainment Studios. "Whether in broadcast syndication or on our 24-hour HD network JusticeCentral.TV, the investment to produce these 650 additional new episodes shows our commitment to being the largest producer of high-quality television court programming – and our unwavering confidence in this strong and engaging genre."

The five Entertainment Studios court series include:

AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS – Nominated for an Emmy® Award, this is the next generation of court shows. Judge Ross shows litigants how they can responsibly deal with their disputes and understand the consequences of their actions. America's Court with Judge Ross premiered in Fall, 2010.

– Nominated for an Emmy® Award, this is the next generation of court shows. Judge Ross shows litigants how they can responsibly deal with their disputes and understand the consequences of their actions. premiered in Fall, 2010. JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ – Three-time Emmy®-Award winner Cristina Perez is back on the bench. Cristina is the ultimate award-winning judge, who appeals to audiences everywhere. Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez premiered in Fall, 2012.

– Three-time Emmy®-Award winner is back on the bench. Cristina is the ultimate award-winning judge, who appeals to audiences everywhere. premiered in Fall, 2012. SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN – Twice elected as a county court judge in Miami , Judge Karen Mills-Francis is known for her feisty, full-of-life personality and passionate advocacy for families and children. Supreme Justice with Judge Karen premiered in Fall, 2013.

– Twice elected as a county court judge in , Judge is known for her feisty, full-of-life personality and passionate advocacy for families and children. premiered in Fall, 2013. JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN – This Emmy®-nominated series features Judge Mablean, who also presided as the Judge for seven seasons (1999-2006) on the television show 'Divorce Court.' Justice with Judge Mablean premiered in Fall, 2014.

This Emmy®-nominated series features Judge Mablean, who also presided as the Judge for seven seasons (1999-2006) on the television show 'Divorce Court.' Justice with Judge Mablean premiered in Fall, 2014. THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT – Two-time Emmy®-nominated host Judge Glenda Hatchett presided as Judge on 'Judge Hatchett' for a total of fourteen seasons on the air. 'Judge Hatchett' won a Prism Award for Best Unscripted Non-Fiction Series or Special for Television. The Verdict with Judge Hatchett premiered in Fall, 2016.

About Entertainment Studios / Allen Media

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns 15 U.S. broadcast television stations and nine 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 160 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. Entertainment Studios also owns the LOCAL NOW streaming service, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Entertainment Studios also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 64 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Entertainment Studios purchased TheGrio, a digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. TheGrio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 20 million annual visitors.



For more information, visit:

www.entertainmentstudios.com



