Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Renews 'JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ' For Seven More Seasons

Originally launched in September 2012, JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ began airing in its ninth season earlier this month. The first Latina judge to cross over from Spanish-language to English-language television, three-time Emmy®-Award winner Cristina Perez is the host and judge of JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ, a daily half-hour syndicated courtroom series with clearances on both independent and group-owned television stations in more than 90 percent of U.S. television markets.

JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ is also featured on Allen's television network, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, which is available in over 44 million U.S. homes and is carried on Comcast, DirecTV, ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, DISH, and other major cable carriers nationwide and globally.

JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ is one of five court shows currently produced and distributed by Allen's Entertainment Studios. The other four are: AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN, SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN, and THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT.

"Now in its ninth season, JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ is a phenomenal show, and we are committed to continue its success and longevity for another seven seasons," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group. "Judge Cristina Perez is a three-time Emmy®-Award winner and we're fortunate to have her enormous talents shine at Entertainment Studios for another seven years."

"I am beyond thrilled to continue my passion for this show," said Judge Cristina Perez. "It is especially significant to move forward with my television career under the leadership of media pioneer Byron Allen, whose passion and belief in quality and diversity is the foundation of Entertainment Studios."

About Entertainment Studios / Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns 16 U.S. ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations and eight 24-hour HD television networks/streaming services serving nearly 180 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. Entertainment Studios will add its ninth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2021. Entertainment Studios also owns the LOCAL NOW streaming service, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Entertainment Studios also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 67 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Entertainment Studios International Television continues to extend the ES corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Entertainment Studios purchased TheGrio, a digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. TheGrio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 20 million annual visitors.

