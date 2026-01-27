Byron Roth, Executive Chairman of Roth Capital Partners, to Receive Prestigious 2026 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association names 11 honorees to 2026 membership class, recognizing resilience, determination, and achievement

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit that honors leaders who have overcome adversity and supports young people in furthering their education, today announced that Byron Roth, Executive Chairman of Roth Capital Partners, will receive the prestigious Horatio Alger Award and become a lifetime member of the organization. Roth joins 10 other exceptional corporate, civic, and cultural leaders from across the country in the 2026 class of honorees. For the last 79 years, the Horatio Alger Award has recognized esteemed individuals who have achieved remarkable success despite significant challenges, and who demonstrate a strong commitment to higher education and philanthropy.

Roth grew up in a Mennonite community in rural Wayland, Iowa, where the nearest stoplight was 10 miles away. His father was a turkey farmer who was forced to liquidate his farm and start a new career as a livestock dealer. Inspired by his older brothers who played college football, Roth knew he wanted to pursue higher education. He received an academic scholarship and work-study opportunity at the University of San Diego, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business, and went on to earn his MBA from Cornell University.

After five years working on Wall Street, Roth returned to Southern California and joined the small investment banking firm Cruttenden & Company. He quickly became the firm's top producer and advanced to president and partner, prompting the firm to be renamed Cruttenden Roth. Five years later, he became CEO, chairman, and the majority shareholder, and in 2000, the firm became Roth Capital Partners. Under his leadership, the firm has raised more than $100 billion in capital and advised on numerous mergers and acquisitions across diverse industries. Roth has also co-founded three private investment firms, two asset management firms, and has served as co-chair and co-CEO of five special purpose acquisition companies.

"I know what it's like to come from a place where opportunities feel limited, and I'm committed to helping open doors for young people who are willing to work hard and dream beyond their circumstances," said Byron Roth. "I didn't have much growing up in rural Iowa, but the values instilled in me ran deep. I'm honored to receive the Horatio Alger Award and join this association that allows me to give back in a way that truly reflects those values."

Roth supports education, youth development, and athletic opportunities, including leadership roles and philanthropy at the University of San Diego, Cornell University, and several other institutions. Roth is also deeply involved with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and is a longtime supporter of the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

"Byron and I both grew up in Mennonite farming communities where resources were limited, and we looked to higher education as a way to better ourselves," said Robert Schlegel, CEO of Schlegel Capital, a 2008 Horatio Alger Award recipient who nominated Roth for the Award. "That shared background is why I know firsthand that Byron has the drive and perseverance that define the Horatio Alger Association. His story of overcoming adversity will be a powerful inspiration for our Scholars."

Roth and the member class of 2026 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 79th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C., in April. The annual ceremonies coincide with the Horatio Alger National Scholars Conference, which gives more than 100 students the unique opportunity to explore the nation's capital and to meet and learn from Association Members.

About the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. upholds the belief that hard work, honesty, and determination enable individuals to overcome adversity and achieve success. The Association honors exceptional leaders who exemplify this spirit by presenting them with the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime members. Through the support of its members and friends, the Association helps promising students to pursue their dreams through higher education. In 2026, the Association has budgeted to award $19 million in need-based scholarships to up to 1,800 students across the United States and Canada, along with academic, personal, and professional support services. Over the past 41 years, the Association has awarded more than $275 million in scholarships to more than 38,000 deserving students. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.org.

