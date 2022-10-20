Byron Scott, James Pickens, Jr., Dawnn Lewis, Nicole Murphy Among Celebrities Golfing For A Cause At KiKi Shepard's 4th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

The highly anticipated charity event will raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disease plus much needed funds for the KIS Foundation, Inc. SCD programs and services

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sickle Cell Disease affects approximately 100,000 Americans according to the CDC, with 1 out of every 365 African American babies being born with the disease. In an effort to raise awareness and benefit the programs and services of the KIS Foundation, Inc., popular television host of It's Showtime at the Apollo, KiKi Shepard and select corporate sponsors will execute KiKi Shepard's 4th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic at Porter Valley Country Club on Monday, November 14, 2022. This celebrity driven event will bring together a bevy of high tiered influencers and luminaries for a day of golfing and philanthropy.

"A lot of people don't know that I carry the Sickle Cell Trait (SCT). It is extremely important that we continue to help others that have the disease or the trait, by educating them and making them aware that there is a possibility to live a normal life," says our Golf Ambassador & Host Byron Scott. I am extremely proud to be involved with The KIS Foundation, Inc.

The KIS Foundation, Inc. is a progressive 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the social health and quality of life for patients and families living with Sickle Cell Disease. Founded by KiKi Shepard herself, the foundation believes that individuals and groups should not simply wait for SCD to affect them personally before they get involved and make a difference.

"I have witnessed the severe impact of Sickle Cell Disease on the lives of so many individuals who have had to endure the pain and suffering that comes with this horrific disease," says founder KiKi Shepard.

This sentiment is echoed by Golf Chair and Board Member, André Dawson who says, "As a father of two Sickle Cell Warriors, it is important to me that participants know that their support enables the KISF to provide a daily positive and tangible affect upon the SCD community."

Confirmed and invited celebrity participants include host Byron Scott, Michael Cooper, James Pickens Jr., Dawnn Lewis, Rocky Carroll, Norm Nixon, Nicole Murphy, Derek Fisher, Salli Whitfield Richardson, Meta World Peace, Deonte Wilder, Ty Dolla $ign, Dondre Whitfield, Alex Thomas, Joe Torry, Kathleen Bradley, and many more to be announced soon.

With UPS serving proudly as the event's title sponsor, additional sponsors include US Bank, James Pickens, Jr. Foundation, LA LAKERS, Rocky Carroll, Retirement Choices of CA, Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills, all of whom support the vision and mission of the KIS Foundation and its partners.

EVENT DETAILS



Date: Monday November 14, 2022

Location: Porter Valley Country Club, Northridge, CA

Time(s): 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Green carpet

10:00 a.m. – Shotgun start

4:00 p.m. – Awards Dinner

For media and talent inquires, contact Lisa Humphrey, Premier Concepts via email: [email protected] or call 626.775.7968.

ABOUT SICKLE CELL DISEASE

Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited, non-contagious red blood cell disorder that can be debilitating, excruciatingly painful, and life-threatening. The lifelong disease most frequently affects African Americans, people of Hispanic, Asian, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean heritage. A bone marrow transplant surgery is the only known cure for SCD.

ABOUT THE KIS FOUNDATION INC

The KIS Foundation provides hands on advocacy & support to improve the social health & quality of life for these underserved communities through several programs and mentoring events. Every year the KIS Foundation, Inc. strives to provide educational, and awareness raising advocacy to Sickle Cell Disease youth and families in their communities and schools. Support, mentoring, and advocacy are provided through backpack giveaways, educational health fairs, holiday care packages, family social events, financial literacy planning, and community social events where they have the opportunity to meet, talk, and share information with people in the entertainment, athletic, and business fields. Visit www.thekisfoundation.org for more information.

