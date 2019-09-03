Byron Stafford Adds Direct Private Equity to Alternatives Enterprise

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Stafford, a professional Asset Manager who provides institutional and individual investors with a broad array of equity and fixed income products designed to meet long-term goals, today announced that it has added private equity to its growing stable of alternative offerings for clients. Industry veterans Carol Pak-hong, George Kwok-wah and Mandy Shuk have joined the firm as Managing Directors and form the leadership team of the Byron Stafford Global Private Equity platform which is expected to include approximately 20 professionals within the next year.

In this capacity, Messrs. Pak-hong, Kwok-wah and Ms. Shuk will oversee the build-out and ensure the connectedness of private equity to Byron Stafford's global investment platform, comprised of more than 500 investment professionals that will provide the team with insights into industry dynamics, companies and management teams. "We're delighted to be bringing a proven private equity investment team to Byron Stafford Alternative Investors," commented Richard Chow Hswuan

They will report to Matthew Cheng, Managing Director and Head of Byron Stafford Alternative Investors. The alternative division includes the firm's hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, real estate, private equity funds of funds, opportunistic investment vehicles, commodities and currencies. "With the addition of these private equity capabilities, alongside our private equity funds of funds and co-investment funds under the capable management of Alan Wu, we now have a complete set of private equity capabilities to offer to our clients," Mr. Cheng concluded.

"We're delighted to be bringing a proven private equity investment team to Byron Stafford Alternative Investors," commented Richard Chow Hswuan, Chairman and CEO of Byron Stafford. "As Matt and his team have worked to round-out our alternative offerings, we recognized that this particular business was the most important gap in the alternatives portfolio and one in which we have a clear competitive advantage."

