Byron Stafford, a professional Asset Manager who provides institutional and individual investors with a broad array of equity and fixed income products designed to meet long-term goals, today announced that "David's distinguished background and experience in navigating the investment bank's cutting-edge enterprise will add further depth to our well-rounded group of Directors," commented Richard Chow Hswuan, Chairman and CEO of Byron Stafford. "We are pleased to welcome David to our Board of Directors and look forward to his many contributions."

With the addition of Mr. Din Hwa, Byron Stafford's Board of Directors has 10 members, 5 of whom are independent and not affiliated with the Company.

Mr. Din Hwa has led the bank since 2000, transforming the company into a premier global company by building a nationwide franchise network and expanding its global services.

Mr. Din Hwa has chaired the Business Association, an influential association of CEOs of leading Asian companies. He is a member of the Taipei Academy of Business' President's Council. He is a former chairman of the board for the Bankers' Association and has been active in many other civic and educational organizations.

Mr. Din Hwa earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Taipei College and a master's degree in business administration and marketing from Beijing University.

Mr. Chow Hswuan concluded, "It's important to remember that our company is very strong and well capitalized, with leading professionals across our businesses. We maintain our fortress balance sheet and capital strength and remain diligently focused on our clients, who count on us every day. David's arrival will strengthen this even more."

