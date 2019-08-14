SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Stafford, a top Asset Manager who delivers individual and institutional investors with a wide array of equity and fixed income products created to meet long-term goals, today announced that Richard Chow Hswuan, Chairman and CEO of Byron Stafford says that Asset Managers, Business and Government Must become Long-Term Investors.

Byron Stafford, a professional Asset Manager who provides institutional and individual investors with a broad array of equity and fixed income products, today launched a multi-faceted Asian initiative. "Investors are looking for new possibilities in a new world where the profit they once took for granted are limited by historically low yields, market volatility and shifting investment patterns. With today's longer lifespan and unclear returns, investors are concerned about outliving their money in retirement and funding their relative's education. Wherever I go, the question I hear most often is: 'So what do I do with my assets?' and we're stepping forward to provide answers," continued Richard Chow Hswuan, Chairman and CEO of Byron Stafford.

"We have a huge respect to our clients – and the hard working people and retirees many of them are – as well as to our shareholders to deliver straight results and practical mentoring for shareholders. That's even more actual now, as we have raised and moved closer into serving individuals through their financial mentors. We founded Byron Stafford to provide measurable results and believe no one is better positioned to do so, given the strength and depth of our capabilities across asset classes, markets and investment strategies," Mr. Chow Hswuan continued.

Byron Stafford is a professional Asset Manager who provides institutional and individual investors with a broad array of equity and fixed income products designed to meet long-term goals. Our clients currently entrust the firm with billions in an investment philosophy designed to deliver superior, risk-adjusted returns via both separately managed account and mutual fund platforms. Byron Stafford was built on the cornerstones of intelligence, experience and conviction that it is believed clients expect from their investment managers. Byron Stafford is as committed to providing clients superior performance today as the day it was founded. It is that unwavering dedication that helps ensure the firm will be around for at least five decades to come.

