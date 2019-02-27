Bytala Announces the Launch of Reassess.Me

FOLSOM, Calif., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bytala is excited to announce the launch of Reassess.Me, a revolutionary new assessment software that allows behavioral health, social services and human services staff to track client progress over time. Reassess.Me provides visualization of longitudinal changes in well-being as measured through assessment and reassessment. The goal of the software is to facilitate the use of assessment data in the decision-making process of person-centered care. Reassess.Me is ideal for use in social welfare, justice systems, behavioral health and school systems (for children). The official launch for Reassess.Me is March 2019.

Bytala believes Reassess.Me is the first platform of its kind to effectively map progress toward well-being for people participating in person-centered care systems through Bytala's Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS).

"There are several solutions on the market that focus heavily on the intake of assessment data but none that truly focus on the output of the data at the level that Reassess.Me does," said Bytala Co-Founder Ken Knecht. "We refer to our software as a Return on Assessment (ROA) tool that intelligently uses assessment data to help guide case and treatment plans for human services involved clients, youth and families."

Reassess.Me is capable of handling intake and visual reporting of nearly any assessment used in human services practice, such as screening tools (e.g., ASSIST), level of care assessments (e.g., LOCUS), diagnostic tools (e.g., GAD Scale), checklists (e.g., PSC-35), functional assessments (ADL), decision support tools (e.g., ANSA, CANS, SDM) and satisfaction surveys. It is also equipped to handle common assessments administered in education, corrections and human resources.

Bytala's mission is to bridge the gap in health and human services and make a positive impact in the lives of children, adults and families through thoughtful use of technology. Drawing from our extensive backgrounds in behavioral health and child welfare, Bytala has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. Learn more by visiting www.bytala.com or emailing info@bytala.com.

