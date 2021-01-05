ByteChek Does It Again, This Time with System Description Automation

"This new system description feature highlights why domain expertise matters in the cybersecurity and audit industry - we knew this was a critical problem to solve for our customers because of our experience performing hundreds of SOC 2 examinations."

- AJ Yawn, Co-Founder, and CEO

Section 3 is the description of the system that is being reported on in a SOC 2 report. It is important because it gives report users an understanding of the service, as well as the system and control environment that supports it.

The ByteChek system description generator walks organizations through each description criteria required for SOC 2 and helps complete an initial draft of the description directly on the platform. An activity that once required hours of writing and endless emails exchanged between auditor and auditee can now be performed in minutes. The drafted system description meets industry standards allowing ByteChek clients to leverage the combined 30+ years of audit and cybersecurity experience of the ByteChek team.

"I am excited about this feature because it is one of the many ways our product demonstrates our deep audit and accounting expertise. I've helped hundreds of organizations create system descriptions and now that experience is being passed to our customers on the ByteChek platform. This is an exciting day for our customers and the accounting industry."

- Jeff Cook, Co-Founder, and CFO

ABOUT

ByteChek is a SaaS company founded to automate IT audits and streamline cybersecurity reporting. AJ Yawn, a former Captain in the U.S. Army and cloud security industry expert, along with Jeff Cook, a CPA with over 20 years of experience in accounting and auditing founded ByteChek with one goal in mind: Make Compliance Suck Less.

SOURCE ByteChek

Related Links

https://www.bytechek.com

