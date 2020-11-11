ByteChek is Making Compliance "Suck Less"

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever had to go through a cybersecurity assessment? Did you feel like it was overwhelming and too manual? ByteChek is a SaaS company founded to automate IT audits and streamline cybersecurity reporting. AJ Yawn, a former Captain in the U.S. Army and cloud security industry expert, along with Jeff Cook, a CPA with over 20 years of experience in accounting and auditing founded ByteChek with one goal in mind: Make Compliance Suck Less.

ByteChek's platform helps establish companies of all sizes security programs, automate cybersecurity readiness assessments, and complete SOC 2 audits faster – all from a single platform.

With ByteChek, companies can quickly build their information security policy from the ground up utilizing the ByteChek information security policy generator. The ByteChek platform then connects with the applications companies use every day to eliminate evidence collection and vague auditor requests.

With an increase in regulatory standards over the past several years, maintaining compliance to pass audits and stabilize costs has become more complex. ByteChek helps to automate the processes involved with maintaining compliance, saving companies time, and money.

"We make it easier for companies of all sizes to achieve their cybersecurity compliance goals. With so many frameworks out there, compliance can be confusing, time-consuming, and too much paper pushing. By focusing on security instead of compliance frameworks, we eliminate the confusion, make compliance faster and ultimately more valuable to security practitioners and executives"

- AJ Yawn, Co-Founder, and CEO

The easy to use ByteChek platform is powered by its proprietary ByteChek Engine that automatically assesses controls according to AICPA and audit standards. ByteChek's solutions include cybersecurity advisory and SOC 2 assessment services which leverage the combined 30+ years of audit and cybersecurity experience of the ByteChek leadership team.

"Automation and AI is a big part of being future-ready in our industry. We designed our platform with an anticipatory mindset to make IT audits and reporting easier"



- Jeff Cook, Co-Founder, and CFO

ByteChek is a SaaS company developed to help our clients make their assessment process easier. We built our product, processes, and reports with our expertise in mind. Our platform encompasses all of this to achieve our goal – to make compliance suck less.

