ByteChek is selected for the AICPA/CPA.com 2021 Startup Accelerator

With ByteChek, companies can quickly build their information security policy from the ground up utilizing the ByteChek information security policy generator. The ByteChek platform then connects with the applications companies use every day to eliminate evidence collection and vague auditor requests.

ByteChek takes a future-ready approach for their solution to help an industry that is rapidly changing in the way that SOC 2 and other audits are being conducted. ByteChek's solutions also include cybersecurity advisory and SOC 2 assessment services which leverage the combined 30+ years of audit and cybersecurity experience of the ByteChek leadership team.

"To our advantage, we have a CPA leading the company that also has a background in SOC 2 examinations. We took this knowledge and experience and applied it not only to the platform itself but how we approach showing and providing information to the CPA auditors who need to rely on it."

- Jeff Cook, CPA, Co-Founder and CFO

Being a part of the AICPA and CPA.com's 2021 startup accelerator program will help move ByteChek forward knowing that they are on the cutting edge of what the profession needs.

"We're honored that ByteChek was selected as part of the 2021 AICPA and CPA.com cohort. Being a part of this program demonstrates our commitment to the CPA community and advancing the profession."

- AJ Yawn, Co-Founder and CEO

ABOUT

ByteChek is a SaaS company developed to help our clients and their auditors make the assessment process easier. We built our product, processes, and reports with our expertise in mind. Our platform encompasses all of this to achieve our goal – to make compliance suck less.

