Bytom.io Launches 2019 Global Dev Competition, With $30,000 USD in First Prize Rewards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bytom public blockchain announced its launch of 2019 Bytom Global Dev Competition during the New York Blockchain Week this May. Since the announcement, teams from the U.S., India, Venezuela, Zambia, Taiwan have registered. Sign up will continue until August 2, 2019.

Bytom

Following the success of the 2018 Bytom Global Dev Competition that was held in Hangzhou, China, Bytom has chosen to continue the competition this year. The 2019 Bytom Global Dev Competition final will be held in San Francisco, this August. This dev competition aims at finding more technology talents, strengthening Bytom's development capability and enhancing Bytom's sustainable open-source ecosystem.

A Basket of Rewards

To incentivize brilliant developers across the globe to participate, 2019 Bytom Devcon is offering a prize pool of almost $100,000 USD, as well as support in fundraising, incubation, technical development and media exposure. Teams entering the final round will compete for one first prize, two second place prizes and three third place prizes. The award for the first prize winning team is as high as $30,000 USD equivalent in BTM tokens.

Last year Bytom's global dev competition attracted almost 100 dev teams from the U.S., South Korea, Europe, and China. Sixteen teams ended up being selected for the final round and shared a prize pool of 2 million BTM tokens. Bytom-based projects developed by participating teams included a decentralized digital asset swap platform, a river management system, a database for drivers and cars, a block browser and many more.

Bytom public blockchain is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and so forth) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom.

Awards

First Prize * 1: $30,000 USD equivalent BTM

Second Prize * 2: $10,000 USD equivalent BTM

Third Prize * 3: $5,000 USD equivalent BTM

Recognition Award * 10: $3,000 USD equivalent BTM

Timeline

Registration: May 14 to August 2

Preliminary: August 3 to August 7

Final and roadshow: August 24 and 25

Requirements

For the individuals category, the code should be open-source and the team members should not exceed five people. For the enterprise category, open-source is not required but the final product must be more complete. The competition guidelines are as follows:

Each participant group should include no more than five members . Individual participants can team up freely, but everyone can only join one group and cannot enter the competition repeatedly.

. Individual participants can team up freely, but everyone can only join one group and cannot enter the competition repeatedly. Entries must be completed independently. No cheating or infringement of intellectual property is allowed. Entrants failing in doing so will be disqualified.

Projects must be built on the Bytom ecosystem or Bytom smart contract.

Entrants must submit projects developed based on Bytom. After being reviewed by the Organizing Committee, it will be selected to enter the competition for further improvement.

Before a submission is closed, entrants can keep improving their projects but cannot change the topic. The final entry should be based on the latest version submitted before the submission deadline. (If there are important reasons that cannot be submitted before the deadline, please contact an official in advance, but no later than August 8 , so as not to affect the official final list.)

, so as not to affect the official final list.) Entries must be submitted in the prescribed form. Otherwise, they will be phased out directly. Please, upload your codes on GitHub.

Anyone related to the organizers of the event and its judges cannot take part in the competition.

Judging Criteria

Blockchain Value, projects must

Be based on Bytom API or Bytom smart contract

Utilize the advantage of blockchain technology

Showcase the indispensability of blockchain technology

Technology

Have proper coding and good functioning

Work stably and efficiently

Have security design

Commercial Value

Have high commercial value

Be applicable to commercial adoption

Creativity

Be more creative than industry average projects

Have higher performance than industry average projects

Design

Good UI

Easy to use

Project Submission

GitHub: https://github.com/

GitLab: https://gitlab.com/

Gitee: https://gitee.com/

Bitbucket: https://bitbucket.org/

Referral Award

Anyone who recommends an overseas team to enter the preliminary successfully will be eligible for a reward of $500 USD equivalent BTM. If that team enters the final round, the referrer could get an extra $500 USD equivalent BTM.

Learn more about Bytom – https://bytom.io/

Join the Dev Competition – https://devcon.bytom.io/

Follow Bytom on Twitter – https://twitter.com/Bytom_Official

Find Bytom on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/bytomofficial/

Chat on Telegram – https://t.me/BytomInternational

Official Bytom Reddit – https://www.reddit.com/r/BytomBlockchain/

Join Bytom on Discord – https://discordapp.com/invite/U3RSYr5

Read about Bytom on Medium – https://medium.com/@cloudmoolah

Media Contact

Contact Name: Yi Ren

Contact Email: reny@bytom.io

Bytom is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. Cryptocurrencies and tokens are extremely volatile. There is no guarantee of a stable value, or of any value at all.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Bytom

SOURCE Bytom

Related Links

https://bytom.io

