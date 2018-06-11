BYTON Closes Series B Fundraising, Attracting $500 Million to Further Speed Development of a Line of Smart Connected Vehicles

"The success of this funding round highlights how diversified strategic investors will further expand BYTON's circle of friends and broaden our development opportunities," said Dr. Daniel Kirchert, president and co-founder, BYTON. "BYTON is establishing a new benchmark for auto start-ups with four essential 'must haves', namely Technology, Product, Capital and Factory."

BYTON today also officially opened its global headquarters in Nanjing, China, forming a global operation centered in Nanjing, with an R&D center in Silicon Valley and a design center in Munich, Germany. In addition, the construction of BYTON's smart manufacturing base in Nanjing is proceeding steadily. The company's first batch of prototype models is set to roll out in April 2019 for testing, with the pilot production program starting in the first half of 2019, and Q4 as the target timing for the first mass production model to be launched into market.

"As a world leader in smart mobility, we aim to build BYTON into a global premium brand with 'China Root, Global Reach' as the core of our development strategy," said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, CEO and co-founder, BYTON. "By combining our expertise in R&D and traditional car-making with innovative Internet technologies, we aspire to pioneer a smart mobility revolution."

Nanjing, China has evolved to become a regional center of excellence for the development of smart manufacturing, with BYTON's global headquarters introducing top-line international and domestic suppliers and partners to Nanjing. BYTON's strategy to optimize its global supply chain will also reinforce Nanjing's development as an eco-friendly, smart and high-end whole-automobile industry chain.

"The opening of our global headquarters in Nanjing is just the latest in the comprehensive advancement of BYTON's R&D, production, and operations," added Dr. Kirchert. "At the same time, with further acceleration in developing the BYTON value chain for smart mobility, we will contribute to the formation of a smart industry cluster in Nanjing."

About BYTON

It is not about refining cars. It is about refining life.

BYTON aspires to build premium intelligent electric vehicles for the future. Its crafted cars integrate advanced digital technologies to offer customers a smart, sage, comfortable and eco-friendly driving and mobility experience.

BYTON aims to create a premium brand rooted in China that has a global reach. Its global headquarters, intelligent manufacturing base and R&D center are located in Nanjing, China, while its North American headquarters, devoted to intelligent car experience, autonomous driving, whole vehicle integration and other cutting-edge technologies, is based in the Silicon Valley. The company's vehicle concept and design center is located in Munich, Germany. BYTON also has offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong to handle external affairs, marketing, sales, design and investor relations.

BYTON's core management team is made up of the world's top experts from China, Europe and the U.S., all of whom have held senior management positions in innovative companies such as BMW, Tesla, Google and Apple. Their expertise covers automotive design, automotive engineering and manufacturing, electric powertrain, intelligent connectivity, autonomous driving, user interface and supply chain management among other industry sectors, the sum of which represents BYTON's strengths in manufacturing premium automobiles that are equipped with high quality internet technologies.

