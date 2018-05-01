BYTON Drives Towards the Future of Mobility with Association of Global Automakers Membership

BYTON represents the first Chinese company to join Global Automakers, which reflects the company's global footprint with facilities in the U.S., China and Europe variously dedicated to R&D, manufacturing, design and business operations. Global Automakers is an industry group that brings together the top minds from the U.S. operations of auto manufacturers, suppliers, mobility innovators and other industry stakeholders to advance the state of personal transportation. The Association supports its membership by working to create an optimal policy environment for competition, innovation and free trade.

"Our acceptance into the Global Automakers group is strong recognition for BYTON as a driving force in the new era of smart mobility," said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, CEO and Co-Founder, BYTON. "We look forward to working with this important group to highlight not just BYTON's R&D leadership in the US, but also its global footprint as a technology company pushing the envelope for what is possible with a passenger vehicle."

"Global Automakers' growing and diverse membership reflects the innovation that is happening in the automotive space," said John Bozzella, President and CEO for Global Automakers. "We are excited to have new entrants, like BYTON, join the Association in envisioning fresh ways of addressing society's transportation needs."

About BYTON

It is not about refining cars. It is about refining life.



BYTON aspires to build premium intelligent electric vehicles for the future. Its crafted cars integrate advanced digital technologies to offer customers a smart, sage, comfortable and eco-friendly driving and mobility experience.



BYTON aims to create a premium brand rooted in China that has a global reach. Its global headquarters, intelligent manufacturing base and R&D center are located in Nanjing, China, while its North American headquarters, devoted to intelligent car experience, autonomous driving, whole vehicle integration and other cutting-edge technologies, is based in the Silicon Valley. The company's vehicle concept and design center is located in Munich. BYTON also has offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong to handle external affairs, marketing, sales, design and investor relations.



BYTON's core management team is made up of the world's top experts from China, Europe and the U.S., all of whom have held senior management positions in such innovative companies as BMW, Tesla, Google and Apple. Their expertise covers automotive design, automotive engineering and manufacturing, electric powertrain, intelligent connectivity, autonomous driving, user interface and supply chain management, among other industry sectors, the sum of which represents BYTON's strengths in manufacturing premium automobiles that are equipped with high quality internet technologies.



As an innovation-driven startup, BYTON has completed its series A financing. Current shareholders include BYTON's founding team, Harmony Auto, Auto Investments, League Automotive Technologies, Legend Capital and industrial investment fund in Jiangsu, China and Chengdu Group, among other investors.



Official website: www.byton.com

