BYTON Establishes Chief Customer Officer Position for Customer-Centric Product Experiences Across Channels and Services

"BYTON is committed to creating distinctive and intelligent vehicles that will become true mobility companions to customers," said Dr. Daniel Kirchert, CEO at BYTON. "The creation of the Chief Customer Officer role will deliver a holistic, user-centric approach as the company solidifies its global market layout. It will also ensure that we truly listen to customer needs in creating satisfying experiences and services for them."

Dr. Schaaf is a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry. Prior to joining BYTON, Dr. Schaaf served as Vice President of Cadillac Europe and China successively, and led rapid growth of the brand in the Chinese market. Previously, Dr. Schaaf worked at the BMW Group for 19 years, responsible for businesses in Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe, accumulating extensive experience in product planning, marketing, sales, dealer network development, customer relationship management, and new mobility services.

"I am excited to join the team at BYTON to help achieve the company's goal of becoming a global player in the rapidly emerging mobility sector by creating customer-centric experiences," said Dr. Schaaf.

In March, BYTON established its first national sales company in China, focusing on sales, marketing, digitalization, charging, distribution, and aftersales in the Chinese market. The second BYTON Place is scheduled to open in Chongqing, China, in the third quarter of this year, followed by more stores in other cities that are expected to be operational in the fourth quarter. Currently, over 50,000 users worldwide have made reservations for BYTON M-Byte. Reservations can be made at www.byton.com. BYTON is actively preparing entries into the North American and European markets on schedule. The BYTON M-Byte will make its world premiere in the third quarter of 2019 and will start production at the end of the year.

About BYTON

BYTON is a global premium electric vehicle manufacturer that is creating the world's first smart device on wheels. By integrating advanced digital technologies to offer a smart, connected, and comfortable mobility experience, the company is designing an EV that will meet the demands of an increasingly digital lifestyle now and into the future.

The company's global headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing center are located in Nanjing, China. Its global R&D hub is located in the heart of Silicon Valley and devoted to the development of BYTON's groundbreaking intelligent car experience, digital ecosystem, advanced connectivity, as well as other cutting-edge technologies. BYTON's design and concept vehicle center is located in Munich, Germany.

BYTON's core management team is made up of top innovators from leading-edge companies such as BMW, Tesla, Google, and Apple. This diverse group of leaders from China, Europe, and the US share the singular vision of creating an unprecedented automotive experience.

