BYTON Unveils a New Look at its M-Byte Production Interior Design

This new glimpse into the M-Byte's interior design reveals not only key hardware such as the wraparound dashboard, 7-inch Driver Tablet, 8-inch BYTON Central Touchpad, and physical buttons on the steering wheel, but also the main user interface (UI) design style. At the same time, the interior's sleek lines and 'protective' wraparound dashboard work with the harmonious colors and trim to create a comfortable and warm atmosphere similar to a high-end living room. Together, these elements further reinforce the futuristic and premium aesthetic of the BYTON M-Byte's high-tech digital cockpit, along with BYTON's core design concept of "Digital Power."

In seeking to build the next generation smart device, the designers at BYTON embraced inspiration from today's digital life and combined technology with art. At the same time, they fully integrated the needs of final production from the beginning of their design process. On the BYTON M-Byte, 90 percent of the innovative design from the concept car was retained, including the iconic 48-inch Shared Experience Display, Smart Surfaces, and the 12 degrees inward rotating front seats.

"BYTON has a well-developed global design team in both Germany and China, with top designers and specialists from 17 countries working together," said Benoît Jacob, Senior Vice President of Design at BYTON. "The diverse cultural atmosphere of the team allows designers to fully interact with one another and understand the lifestyles, habits, and needs of consumers from different countries. Together, BYTON designers are committed to create leading smart mobility for consumers around the world."

In opening a new design studio in Shanghai, BYTON significantly expands its global design footprint. The Shanghai studio will focus on the Chinese market, as well as work closely with BYTON's existing design studio in Munich on advanced and intelligent design for the global market.

