BYTON Unveils M-Byte, its First Premium Smart Electric SUV

The BYTON M-Byte is available with a 72 kWh battery (224 miles / 360 km WLTP range 1 ) and an extended version with 95 kWh (286 miles / 460 km). The rear-wheel drive version offers power of 268 hp (200 kW). The AWD comes with an additional front e-motor for combined power of 402 hp (300kW). AC charging is up to 22 kW, while DC fast charging is up to 150 kW. That results in a sufficient charge for approximately 60 miles (100 km) of range in a competitive 10 minutes.

The BYTON M-Byte is the start-up's first model to go into series production in its own 8.6M sq.ft. plant in Nanjing, China. The vehicle is positioned in the premium segment with a highly competitive target MSRP of $45,000. As a fully electric vehicle, the M-Byte may qualify for various government incentives.

BYTON plans to start production for the Chinese market in mid-2020. Pre-orders in Europe and North America will start in 2020, followed by market entry in 2021.

BYTON is about to close its $500 million C-round fundraising. Investors include FAW Group who recently signed a C-Round investment agreement with BYTON. Other investors include the industrial investment fund of the Nanjing municipal government.

About BYTON

BYTON is a global premium electric vehicle manufacturer that is creating the world's first smart device on wheels. By integrating advanced digital technologies to offer a smart, connected, and comfortable mobility experience, the company is designing an EV that will meet the demands of an increasingly digital lifestyle now and into the future.

The company's global headquarters and state-of-the-art manufacturing center are located in Nanjing, China. Its global R&D hub is located in the heart of Silicon Valley and devoted to the development of BYTON's groundbreaking intelligent car experience, digital ecosystem, advanced connectivity, as well as other cutting-edge technologies. BYTON's design and concept vehicle center is located in Munich, Germany.

BYTON's core management team is made up of top innovators from leading-edge companies such as BMW, Tesla, Google, and Apple. This diverse group of leaders from China, Europe, and the US share the singular vision of creating an unprecedented automotive experience.

Official website: www.byton.com

Further Information: BYTON Newsroom

Pictures of BYTON: BYTON Flickr Account or BYTON Newsroom Pictures

Videos of BYTON: BYTON Videos

1 US EPA range TBC

SOURCE BYTON

Related Links

http://www.byton.com

