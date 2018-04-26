BYU Broadcasting Doubles Down On BYUradio In Utah With Purchase Agreement Of A Local Radio Station

This fall, in an effort to simplify and consolidate its operations, BYU Broadcasting announced plans to focus all of its efforts around the development of two broadcast properties, BYUtv and BYUradio. Under this banner, BYUradio (on SiriusXM Satellite Radio) and Classical 89/KBYU-FM were to become a single radio network, BYUradio. However, following a thorough strategic review of its nationwide broadcast and digital channels and seeking a way to keep classical music in Utah based upon listeners feedback, BYU Broadcasting became aware that KUMT-FM, which provided a coverage footprint that included most of the Wasatch Front, was up for sale.

The strategic decision by BYU Broadcasting to enter into a purchase agreement with KUMT-FM in early April will preserve an over-the-air classical music station in Utah and allow Classical 89 to continue to operate on its current frequency at 89.1 and 89.5 on the FM dial. BYUradio will offer its current mixed format of talk, public affairs and education in Utah on the following transmitting boosters: 107.9 KUMT-FM1 (Salt Lake City); 107.9 KUMT-FM2 (Ogden); 107.9 KUMT-FM4 (Bountiful); 107.9 KUMT-FM5 (Provo); and 107.9 in the Northeast Utah area (Randolph.) The pending purchase is subject to technical compliance and FCC approval.

"We are delighted that we can now showcase our national radio product right here along the Wasatch Front," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYU Broadcasting. "And I am just thrilled for what this means to our thousands of ardent Classical 89 fans we have in this market. This acquisition is truly a win-win for all."

BYU Broadcasting purchased KUMT from Community Wireless of Park City, that also owns and operates KPCW in the Park City area. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

BYUtv's original programming, including "Studio C," "Relative Race," "Random Acts," "Granite Flats" and "Story Trek," as well as original music specials, feature films, docudramas and sports programming, has garnered 77 Emmy Awards over the last six years. At the same time, BYUradio has continued to grow its nationwide audience on satellite radio by offering more than 3,000 hours of original content each year, including unprecedented growth in podcasts. BYUtv is the only national network originating from Utah and creates more original entertainment and live sports content than any other channel in Utah. Likewise, BYUradio is the only Utah-based radio service available nationwide on SiriusXM.

In addition to BYU Broadcasting's offerings on traditional television and radio platforms, such as over-the-air, cable and satellite delivery, BYU Broadcasting has been a pioneer in digital delivery of its content. BYUtv was the first television network in the United States to stream all of its content live and unencrypted over the Internet. Today, BYUtv content is available live and on-demand on multiple digital platforms, including over the Internet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media and digital apps for iOS and Android. BYUradio is also available as a streaming audio channel on the Dish Network as well as www.tunein.com. BYUradio podcasts can be heard on iTunes, Stitcher, Tunein and Google Play.

Owned by Brigham Young University, BYU Broadcasting operates BYUtv and BYUradio from its state-of-the-art production studios and distribution facility in Provo, Utah.

BYUradio is a 24/7 non-commercial radio network available nationwide in the United States on Sirius and XM Satellite Radio, channel 143.

