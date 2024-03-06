BYU Law Hosts 6th Annual Winter Deals Conference and Inaugural Winter Bankruptcy Conference in March

Events bring top scholars and legal practitioners to Utah to discuss modern economic issues and present cutting-edge research on bankruptcy, reorganization and distressed debt

PROVO, Utah, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BYU Law today announced two corresponding events in March hosted by its Global Business Law Program, a global platform for research and policy development. The 2024 BYU Law Winter Deals Conference, an annual event convening leading researchers to discuss the modern global economy's most pressing legal issues, will be held on March 14-15. The inaugural Winter Bankruptcy Conference, co-hosted with the University of Chicago Center on Law and Finance, will take place March 12-14 and will bring together leading scholars, judges, and practitioners to present cutting-edge research on bankruptcy, reorganization, and distressed debt. Both events will be held in Park City, Utah.

2024 Winter Deals Conference

Focusing on "New Ideas for Modern Markets' Most Difficult Challenges," BYU Law School's Winter Deals Conference brings leading scholars, policymakers and practitioners together to discuss state of the art research on the legal institutions supporting contemporary markets.

"The Winter Deals Conference is a venue for cutting edge insight on a variety of important markets and topics, including M&A, private equity and venture capital, corporate and sovereign debt, transaction design, corporate governance and securities regulation," said William Clayton, BYU Law Professor and one of the Winter Deals Conference organizers. "This conference has grown in size and scope each year, and we are thrilled to create a gathering place for leading academics and market participants to have these important conversations."

Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn of the Delaware Court of Chancery will deliver the keynote. The Court of Chancery is the leading adjudicator of corporate governance disputes in the United States, and its decisions inform corporate policy around the world. A former Master in Chancery, Deputy Attorney General at the Delaware Department of Justice, and litigator at Morris Nichols, Vice Chancellor Zurn joined the court in 2018 and has distinguished herself as one of the most thoughtful leaders in corporate law and policy.

The Deals Conference will also include plenary panels on Bankruptcy Courts and the Delaware Chancery, and Teaching Deals and M&A Classes, as well as a series of scholarly panel discussions covering more than 50 academic papers.

Special thanks to 2024 Winter Deals Conference sponsors Potter Anderson; Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati; The Brattle Group; and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP.

For more information, visit https://winterdeals.byu.edu/2024-conference/.

Inaugural Winter Bankruptcy Conference

The 2024 Winter Bankruptcy Conference will feature insightful discussion and innovative research on the orderly reorganization of debt, including developments within the law and financial systems worldwide. This conference will overlap one day with the 6th Annual Winter Business Deals Conference at Westgate in Park City, Utah.

The restructuring industry has historically been dominated by men, but several prominent female attorneys have left an indelible mark on the law. The keynote address, "Women Leaders in the Restructuring Field," will be offered by a shared panel of bankruptcy professionals who will discuss their experiences in shaping bankruptcy law and policy.

The agenda will also include plenary panels on Mass Tort and Cryptocurrency, in addition to five academic panels and two panel discussions featuring bankruptcy judges.

"We are delighted to be hosting so much of the top talent in the field of bankruptcy," said BYU Law Professor Brook Gotberg, who is co-organizing the Bankruptcy Conference with Anthony J. Casey, professor at University of Chicago Law. "We look forward to robust discussion on many of the most pressing issues in bankruptcy law today."

Special thanks to inaugural Winter Bankruptcy Conference sponsors The Brattle Group, Brown Rudnick LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Ropes & Gray LLP, and Cooley.

For more information, visit https://winterbankruptcy.byu.edu/2024-conference/.

About BYU Law School

Founded in 1971 with its inaugural class in 1973, the J. Reuben Clark Law School (BYU Law) has grown into one of the nation's leading law schools – recognized for innovative research and teaching in social change, transactional design, entrepreneurship, corpus linguistics, criminal justice and religious freedom. The Law School has more than 7,000 alumni serving in communities around the world. BYU Law is consistently ranked by National Jurist as one of the best-value law schools in the country. BYU Law is also one of only six law schools to receive Bloomberg Law School Innovation recognition. BYU Law seeks to "develop people of integrity who combine faith and intellect in lifelong service to God and neighbor." For more information, visit https://law.byu.edu.

SOURCE BYU Law