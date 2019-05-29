BYU Law to Host Emerging Immigration Scholars Conference

PROVO, Utah, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BYU Law School today announced it will host the Fifth Biennial Emerging Immigration Scholars Conference June 7-8, 2019. The conference provides a forum for emerging immigration law scholars to connect with colleagues from across the country to discuss a broad spectrum of immigration issues and scholarship relevant to the early stages of a career as an immigration law scholar and teacher.

"Immigration is an important part of BYU Law's emphasis on law and social change, which is why we are so pleased to have been selected to host this conference," said conference host D. Carolina Núñez, associate dean of research and academic affairs and immigration law professor at BYU Law. "My research and scholarship in immigration law has benefitted immensely from attending this conference over the last 10 years, and I am excited to bring emerging immigration scholars to BYU to meet each other, exchange ideas and learn from one another."

Roughly 50 faculty and staff from law schools across the country are expected to participate in this conference, which is especially geared toward immigration law professors who have fewer than 10 years of experience in legal academia or who are pre-tenured. In addition to networking with colleagues, participants will attend panel discussions focused on teaching, scholarship and other issues relevant to the early stages of a career as an immigration law scholar and teacher. They will also participate in workshop settings where they will receive and provide constructive feedback on works-in-progress and incubator ideas, and discuss litigation and advocacy projects.

Professor Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia, an immigration expert from Penn State Law, will deliver the keynote titled "Keeping Up with Current Litigation" and host an interactive discussion about hot button immigration litigation issues. Panel discussion topics include "Teaching and Learning Innovations in Immigration Law," moderated by Pooja Dadhania, assistant professor of law at California Western School of Law; "Arc of Career for Immigration Law Teachers and Scholars," moderated by Sabrina Balgamwalla, assistant professor and the director of the Asylum and Immigration Law Clinic at Wayne State; and "New Frontiers in Immigration Law Scholarship," moderated by Shalini Ray, an immigration law scholar from Culverhouse Law at University of Alabama.

A part of the law school's focus on law and social change, immigration is a key area of emphasis at BYU Law. The school regularly sends faculty and students to the South Texas Family Detention Center to help women and children with their asylum claims. The BYU Law Community Legal Clinic, which recently marked its one-year anniversary, provides free legal services to vulnerable populations, with special emphasis on immigration and housing. Unlike many legal clinics staffed by students, this clinic provides direct representation throughout the legal process.

The Emerging Immigration Scholars Conference will be held from the morning of Friday, June 7 through Saturday afternoon, June 8 on campus at BYU Law in Provo, Utah. For more information, visit the conference website: http://eisc.byu.edu/2019-conference/.

About BYU Law School

Founded in 1971, the J. Reuben Clark Law School (BYU Law) has grown into one of the nation's leading law schools – recognized for innovative research and teaching in social change, transactional design, entrepreneurship, corpus linguistics, criminal justice, and religious freedom. The Law School has more than 6,000 alumni serving in communities around the world. In its most recent rankings, SoFi ranked BYU Law as the #1 best-value U.S. law school in their 2017 Return on Education Law School Ranking. For more information, visit http://www.law.byu.edu/ .

SOURCE BYU Law

Related Links

http://www.law.byu.edu/

