BYUradio Honored with Two Signal Awards for Podcasts

News provided by

BYU Broadcasting

20 Oct, 2023, 15:28 ET

"Constant Wonder" and "The Lisa Show" recognized for excellence in podcasting

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The home of inspiring audio content, BYUradio, has been recognized with two prestigious Signal Awards, which honor and celebrate the people and content that raise the bar for podcasting. The podcast "Constant Wonder" has been selected for a Gold Signal Award in the Religion and Spirituality category. In addition, "The Lisa Show" podcast was recognized with a Silver Signal Award in the Self-Improvement and Self-Help category.  

"We are thrilled 'The Lisa Show' and 'Constant Wonder' have been recognized by the Signal Awards as programs that are making a difference in the exciting world of podcasts," said Sam Payne, BYUradio's director of audio content and general manager. "These two shows are quite different from each other, but both elevate the spirit of their listeners. We've heard from so many subscribers that Lisa Valentine Clark, host of 'The Lisa Show,' has been like a friend to them as they face the challenges of each day. 'Constant Wonder' treats its audience to surprising and enriching experiences with genuine awe in every episode. It's fantastic to see these two great BYUradio podcasts honored like this." 

Hosted by Marcus Smith and produced by Tennery Taylor and Eric Schulzke, "Constant Wonder" takes listeners on a quest to find awe in all nature – human or wild, vast or small. Now in its sixth season, recent interviews include a man who found unexpected beauty and humor in life after losing his sight and a couple who rebuilt their lives and learned to experience joy again after the loss of their two children.  

Lisa Valentine Clark leads "The Lisa Show," opening up about her struggles and triumphs as a widow, a single mother, an actress and comedian. Each of the podcast's seasons focuses on a different aspect of self-improvement, with seasons dedicated to caregiving, creativity, self-care and body image. 

"It's vital to all of us at BYUradio that our shows are diverse in topics and style but are also, above all, uplifting and can be listened to and loved by the entire household," said Ian Puente, director of operations and strategy at BYU Broadcasting. "Over this past year, we've made a strategic shift to focus on podcasts and on-demand audio. Recognition from the Signal Awards is a tremendous validation of the investment made in our programming and platform." 

The award recipients were chosen by the Signal Jurors based on criteria including concept, content and writing, creativity and innovation, quality of craft, engagement and leadership, and overall experience. For a complete list of Signal Award winners, visit here.

For more information on BYUradio and to listen, visit www.byuradio.org. Programming can be accessed nationwide on SiriusXM and free on the BYUradio app, and it is available on all major podcast services for download, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and other platforms.

About BYU Broadcasting
BYU Broadcasting is a general entertainment broadcasting organization focused on improving families and connecting them through shared experiences that promote meaningful interaction between parents and children. Across BYUtv, BYUradio and its digital platforms, BYU Broadcasting presents uplifting entertainment that is both purposeful and engaging for the entire family. With a reach of more than 40 million homes on broadcast and cable systems for BYUtv and another more than 30 million devices through SiriusXM for BYUradio, it serves national and local audiences with the most state-of-the-art live-linear and digital production and distribution facilities, reaching audiences where they consume media. By centering all of its resources on these two closely correlated, multiplatform products, BYU Broadcasting creates synergies and consistency between their content and focus to offer transmedia storytelling. As a noncommercial operation, it gives back to the local, national and international community by working with great partners throughout the world to provide edifying viewing and listening experiences that inspire children and parents alike.

SOURCE BYU Broadcasting

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.