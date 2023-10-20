BYUradio Honored with Two Signal Awards for Podcasts

"Constant Wonder" and "The Lisa Show" recognized for excellence in podcasting

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The home of inspiring audio content, BYUradio, has been recognized with two prestigious Signal Awards, which honor and celebrate the people and content that raise the bar for podcasting. The podcast "Constant Wonder" has been selected for a Gold Signal Award in the Religion and Spirituality category. In addition, "The Lisa Show" podcast was recognized with a Silver Signal Award in the Self-Improvement and Self-Help category.

"We are thrilled 'The Lisa Show' and 'Constant Wonder' have been recognized by the Signal Awards as programs that are making a difference in the exciting world of podcasts," said Sam Payne, BYUradio's director of audio content and general manager. "These two shows are quite different from each other, but both elevate the spirit of their listeners. We've heard from so many subscribers that Lisa Valentine Clark, host of 'The Lisa Show,' has been like a friend to them as they face the challenges of each day. 'Constant Wonder' treats its audience to surprising and enriching experiences with genuine awe in every episode. It's fantastic to see these two great BYUradio podcasts honored like this."

Hosted by Marcus Smith and produced by Tennery Taylor and Eric Schulzke, "Constant Wonder" takes listeners on a quest to find awe in all nature – human or wild, vast or small. Now in its sixth season, recent interviews include a man who found unexpected beauty and humor in life after losing his sight and a couple who rebuilt their lives and learned to experience joy again after the loss of their two children.

Lisa Valentine Clark leads "The Lisa Show," opening up about her struggles and triumphs as a widow, a single mother, an actress and comedian. Each of the podcast's seasons focuses on a different aspect of self-improvement, with seasons dedicated to caregiving, creativity, self-care and body image.

"It's vital to all of us at BYUradio that our shows are diverse in topics and style but are also, above all, uplifting and can be listened to and loved by the entire household," said Ian Puente, director of operations and strategy at BYU Broadcasting. "Over this past year, we've made a strategic shift to focus on podcasts and on-demand audio. Recognition from the Signal Awards is a tremendous validation of the investment made in our programming and platform."

The award recipients were chosen by the Signal Jurors based on criteria including concept, content and writing, creativity and innovation, quality of craft, engagement and leadership, and overall experience. For a complete list of Signal Award winners, visit here.

For more information on BYUradio and to listen, visit www.byuradio.org. Programming can be accessed nationwide on SiriusXM and free on the BYUradio app, and it is available on all major podcast services for download, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and other platforms.

About BYU Broadcasting

BYU Broadcasting is a general entertainment broadcasting organization focused on improving families and connecting them through shared experiences that promote meaningful interaction between parents and children. Across BYUtv, BYUradio and its digital platforms, BYU Broadcasting presents uplifting entertainment that is both purposeful and engaging for the entire family. With a reach of more than 40 million homes on broadcast and cable systems for BYUtv and another more than 30 million devices through SiriusXM for BYUradio, it serves national and local audiences with the most state-of-the-art live-linear and digital production and distribution facilities, reaching audiences where they consume media. By centering all of its resources on these two closely correlated, multiplatform products, BYU Broadcasting creates synergies and consistency between their content and focus to offer transmedia storytelling. As a noncommercial operation, it gives back to the local, national and international community by working with great partners throughout the world to provide edifying viewing and listening experiences that inspire children and parents alike.

