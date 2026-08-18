Byzfunder Launches Money Master Class, a Series Where CEO Ilya Fridman Leads the Conversation on SMB Funding and Relationship with Capital.

40-video mini series of free lessons on business cash flow, capital, and growth across six themes.

NEW YORK and TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Byzfunder, the alternative finance partner that has provided more than $1.75 billion in funding to over 30,000 small businesses since 2019, today launched Money Master Class, a video series hosted by CEO Ilya Fridman designed to help small business owners better understand and manage their relationship with capital.

Money Master Class reflects how Byzfunder works with the businesses banks overlook.

Ilya Fridman, Founder & CEO of Byzfunder, hosts Money Master Class, a 40-episode video series offering practical insights on cash flow, funding and business growth.

When a bank says no — or takes weeks to make a decision — an owner needs answers they can act on now. Byzfunder gives them both the knowledge and the capital to move.

But this isn't just a show about how money works. It's about how business owners have been taught to think about money.

Traditional bank underwriting tends to favor businesses with stable, predictable revenue and financial histories that fit conventional models. That approach works well for many companies, but it can leave seasonal, fast-growing or less conventional businesses with fewer options. Over time, that dynamic has contributed to a broader cultural assumption: that borrowing is a last resort, and that needing capital is a sign something's wrong.

That assumption costs business owners real opportunities — the contract they don't take, the hire they delay, the inventory they don't order — not because the capital isn't out there, but because they've absorbed a rule that was never really written for them.

Money Master Class exists to close that gap. Ilya Fridman, CEO of Byzfunder, uses the show to reframe capital as a normal tool for growth — timed and used deliberately, the same way a company plans hiring or inventory. The series spans six themes: Founder's Mindset, Funding Fact vs Myth, Cash 101, Read the Room, Inside the Trade, and Real Talk — answering some of the questions owners are afraid to ask.

"Most business owners were never handed a playbook for the money side of running a company," said Ilya Fridman, CEO of Byzfunder. "Money Master Class is designed to be that playbook — clear, practical and free. It's education first, built to help owners make smarter decisions about cash flow, growth and capital. We want to be a trusted partner in that journey — long before funding is needed and long after it's received."

What the series covers

The 40-video series spans six themes — from cash flow fundamentals and Founder's Mindset to the lending industry landscape and vertical deep dives. New episodes are released weekly and are available on demand through Byzfunder's YouTube channel and social media channels.

Watch Money Master Class at byzfunder.com/resources/money-master-class.

About Ilya Fridman

Fridman brings more than two decades of experience as both an entrepreneur and a business financing executive. Over the course of his career, he has built and operated businesses across lending, logistics, technology and other industries, growing companies from zero to more than $250 million in annual revenue. Having experienced firsthand the challenges of scaling businesses, navigating economic cycles and securing capital at critical moments, Fridman brings an owner's perspective to small business finance. Through Money Master Class, he is translating those lessons into practical guidance designed to help business owners make smarter decisions about cash flow, growth and the strategic use of capital.

About Byzfunder

Founded in 2019, Byzfunder is a full-service alternative finance partner for small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. Byzfunder funds the businesses banks overlook — companies with real revenue, real operations, and real growth needs. Business owners can apply in five minutes, with funding available as soon as the same day. The company has funded more than $1.75 billion since inception. Funding now. Future secured.

For more information, visit byzfunder.com.

Media Contact

Xin Hamilton, CMO

[email protected]

byzfunder.com

SOURCE Byzfunder