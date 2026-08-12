Byzfunder Named to Inc. 5000 for Fourth Consecutive Year, Climbs More Than 600 Spots to No. 1,678

Byzfunder earns its fourth consecutive Inc. 5000 ranking, rising more than 600 spots year over year as the company continues scaling its team, technology and small-business funding platform.

NEW YORK and TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Byzfunder, an alternative finance partner serving small and medium-sized businesses across the United States, today announced that it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, ranking No. 1,678 among the fastest-growing private companies in America. The recognition marks Byzfunder's fourth consecutive appearance on the list and a 615-position climb from its No. 2,293 ranking in 2025.

Byzfunder ranked No. 76 in 2023, No. 303 in 2024, No. 2,293 in 2025 and No. 1,678 in 2026. Inc. ranks companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, making continued recognition harder as a company grows from a larger revenue base. The 2026 result therefore reflects continued growth at scale rather than a one-time surge.

"Making the Inc. 5000 once is exciting. Doing it four years in a row tells a much bigger story about the company we are building," said Ilya Fridman, founder and CEO of Byzfunder. "As we've grown, the base we're growing from has become significantly larger, so continuing to earn a place among America's fastest-growing private companies means a lot to our team. We've kept investing — in people, technology, products and the customer experience — because we believe there is still enormous opportunity ahead for both Byzfunder and the business owners we serve."

Since 2019, Byzfunder has funded more than $1.75 billion to over 30,000 small businesses. To support that scale, the company continues to add leadership and specialized talent across sales, marketing, customer success, technology, risk and other functions.

The company's expansion comes at a nuanced moment for America's small-business economy. Small businesses are not experiencing a uniform boom. Federal Reserve research released in 2026 found that employer-firm revenue and employment growth remained relatively stable, while actual performance remained below pre-pandemic levels and owners continued to face elevated costs. More recent NFIB data, however, shows improving forward expectations: in June, expectations for better business conditions and higher real sales rose, planned capital investment reached its highest level of 2026, and small-business job openings rebounded.

For Byzfunder, that combination is important. Many business owners are not seeking capital simply because they are under financial pressure; they are using it selectively to act on opportunities — hiring, purchasing inventory or equipment, taking on contracts, expanding locations, or bridging the timing gap between spending and incoming revenue. At the same time, higher operating costs and continued uncertainty make liquidity and speed increasingly important.

"We see both sides of the market every day," Fridman said. "There are business owners dealing with real cost pressure, but there are also strong businesses that see an opportunity and need capital to move before that opportunity disappears. Growth creates its own cash-flow needs. A contractor wins a larger job and has to buy materials and make payroll before getting paid. A retailer has to purchase inventory before the season starts. A growing business may need to hire before the additional revenue arrives. Our job is to understand the business behind the numbers and give owners a faster path to capital when the timing matters."

Alongside its team expansion, Byzfunder is investing in its direct-to-market capabilities and digital funding experience, including its customer portal and mobile app, while building automation and AI-enabled tools across underwriting, pricing, marketing and customer engagement.

The broader strategy is to build longer-term relationships with business owners through faster digital experiences, repeat funding, educational resources and financing products designed to adapt as businesses grow.

"Our growth is important, but what matters more is what it allows us to build next," Fridman added. "The goal isn't simply to become bigger. It's to become a stronger financial partner for ambitious business owners and a company capable of serving them at much greater scale."

About Byzfunder

Founded in 2019, Byzfunder is a full-service alternative finance partner for small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. Byzfunder funds businesses that can be overlooked by traditional banks — companies with real revenue, real operations and real growth needs. Business owners can apply online in minutes, with funding available as quickly as the same business day for qualifying applicants. Since inception, Byzfunder has funded more than $1.75 billion to over 30,000 small businesses.

For more information, visit byzfunder.com.

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byzfunder.com Byzfunder. Ilya Fridman

SOURCE Byzfunder